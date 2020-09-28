Trivium’s plan would replace nixed Tru hotel for Worthington Gateway

A new amenity has been proposed for the Worthington Gateway mixed-use development.

Columbus-based Trivium Development has submitted plans to the city of Worthington to build a 46,000-square-foot building with modern office space, 12 to 24 boutique hotel rooms, a restaurant and a private club.

Tim Spencer, president of Trivium, said the site at 121 W. Wilson Bridge Road, is prime for a makeover after the decision of the previous developer, the Witness Group, to retract plans to build a Tru by Hilton hotel as part of the Worthington Gateway. The Gateway will be on the site of the former 232-room hotel Holiday Inn that had stood for more than 40 years at 7007 N. High St., on the southwest corner of High Street and West Wilson Bridge Road, before it was demolished in late 2018.

The Witness Group made its decision in April based on the uncertainty of the hotel business amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to Ohm Patel, a member of the company and an independent developer.

The Witness Group still owns property along West Wilson Bridge Road and at High Street and Caren Avenue, which it has intended to develop for the Worthington Gateway, according to Lee Brown, director of planning and building for Worthington.

Meanwhile, Spencer said, Trivium has made significant investments over the years in Worthington. For example, the company is responsible for an office complex at 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, he said.

Related story:Worthington budget report: Coronavirus puts dent in income-tax revenue

Spencer said the site has been underutilized and is a good location for multiple attractive uses.

He said he is unsure of the height of the project. When Trivium submitted its plans Sept. 10 to the Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission, the company received pushback on its proposed 5 stories.

Spencer said he is sorting out the height and would take his plan back to the ARB/MPC this month. The ARB/MPC is scheduled to meet Oct. 8 and 24, but he did not know which meeting it would be, he said.

Brown said many people in the community have been requesting more office space.

“I think for us to see movement on this site, it’s going to take on a different look, a different spin than waiting for a hotel to be built,” Brown said. “I think what Tim Spencer is proposing, it provides kind of a full mix of uses versus just a single use.”