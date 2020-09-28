Worthington police beat: Sept. 28

ThisWeek group

Worthington Division of Police officers terminated a chase of three vehicles involved in a street race at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 11 on the 6600 block of North High Street, according to a recent police report.

An officer said he noticed three vehicles facing southbound on High Street at Larimer Avenue when the drivers took off speeding. The officer turned on his siren, but none of the drivers stopped.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A $56 portable speaker was stolen from a vehicle between 6:40 and 8:50 a.m. Sept. 4 on the 700 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

• A $50 wallet containing credit cards and a debit card were stolen between 5: 19 p.m. Sept. 7 and 10 a.m. Sept. 9 from a vehicle parked on the 200 block of Winter Street.

• A Columbus man was arrested at 5:52 pm. Sept. 8 on the 6500 block of Plesenton Drive with receiving stolen property after claiming that a stolen vehicle in his possession was his.

• A work vehicle allegedly was stolen between 5 p.m. Sept. 8 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 9 from a business on the 400 block of East Wilson Bridge Road.

• A wallet containing $70 cash and miscellaneous forms of ID was stolen between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 9:15 a.m. Sept. 11 from a vehicle parked on the 1100 block of Northland Drive.

• A $300 kayak was stolen at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31 from the garage of a residence on the 200 block of Saint Antoine Street.

• Between 7 p.m. Sept. 13 and 7:15 a.m. Sept. 14, $50 was stolen from a vehicle and two bicycles were stolen from a carport on the 300 block of Kenbrook Drive.

• Several boxes of press-on nails were stolen between 2:58 and 3:03 p.m. Sept. 21 from a business on the 900 block of High Street.