Notes: Fixes lead to victory for Wolves football team

The Worthington Kilbourne football team is 3-2 overall and in the OCC-Capital Division entering its game Friday, Oct. 2, against visiting Westerville North, which is 4-1 overall and in the league.

Before playing Franklin Heights on Sept. 25, second-year coach Mike Edwards said the Wolves were looking to make some corrections following a 31-0 loss at Big Walnut on Sept. 18.

“For us it’s getting back to the middle of the road, fixing some of the things we saw on film from (the Big Walnut game) and continuing to believe in what we’re doing with our program and our culture,” Edwards said.

Kilbourne put together only 74 yards of offense against Big Walnut while surrendering 418 to the Golden Eagles.

The Wolves made up for that loss with a 46-26 win over visiting Franklin Heights. Mitchell Tomasek completed 10 of 19 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, Joseph Borchers caught two passes for 100 yards and a score and Cayden Dougherty caught four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

J.J. Calip rushed 17 times for 129 yards.

Regional playoff brackets will be announced Thursday, Oct. 1. Kilbourne is in Division II, Region 7.

•After a dominant victory to start first-year coach Mike Picetti’s tenure, the Thomas football team has sought to get back on track.

Thomas opened with a 30-0 rout of visiting Newark on Aug. 28, but has since lost four in a row heading into a home game Friday, Oct. 2, against Olentangy Berlin.

The Cardinals surrendered 1,562 total yards and 165 points while scoring 42 as they fell 56-21 at Dublin Jerome on Sept. 4, 43-7 to Olentangy on Sept. 11, 31-0 at Marysville on Sept. 18 and 35-14 at Hilliard Darby on Sept. 25.

In the week of practice heading into the Darby game, Picetti said the Cardinals would look to change things up to get the offense going. Thomas was held to 303 total yards in the previous two games after racking up 303 yards against Jerome and 408 yards against Newark.

“We’re going to change up practice a little bit and do this a little differently to try and jump-start the offense a little bit,” Picetti said. “But it all comes down to execution. It’s just like anything else, if you don’t do that right it’s hard to do anything right.”

Thomas amassed 177 total yards against Darby. Isaac Settles completed 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards and carried 14 times for 56 yards and a touchdown, and Jaydon Harris carried nine times for 54 yards.

The Cardinals are 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the OCC-Cardinal.

•Following a 25-2, 25-22, 25-22 loss at Dublin Scioto on Sept. 24, the Kilbourne girls volleyball team was 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the OCC-Capital.

The Wolves played Thomas on Sept. 29.

“The girls are working hard,” coach Meladee Hopkins said. “We’re more consistent with every match.”

Through 13 matches, Zeynep Yildiz had 109 kills, 34 aces and 98 digs, Lily Podolan had 105 kills and 17 blocks, Lauren Bair had 87 kills, 25 blocks, 35 aces and 119 digs, Grace Cummings had 216 assists, Morgan Beals had 161 digs and Rachel Simmons had 24 aces.

