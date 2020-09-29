Olentangy Berlin at Thomas Worthington: Bears look to get back on track against Cardinals

Olentangy Berlin will look to get its offense back on track and improve to .500 heading into the playoffs when the Bears travel to Thomas Worthington on Friday, Oct. 2.

After scoring at least 21 points in its first four games behind a high-powered passing attack, Berlin was shut out 28-0 by Marysville on Sept. 25 to fall to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the OCC-Cardinal Division.

The Cardinals dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the OCC-Cardinal with a 35-14 setback at Hilliard Darby on Sept. 25. Thomas has not won since a 30-0 victory over Newark on Aug. 28,

Against Darby, the Cardinals were limited to 177 yards of total offense. Quarterback Isaac Settles completed 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards and added 56 yards rushing on 14 carries with a touchdown.

Jaydon Harris carried nine times for 54 yards, and Abass Kamara caught four passes for 18 yards. Brandon Ross scored the Cardinals’ other touchdown on a 2-yard run.

After a 0-2 start, Berlin posted back-to-back victories over Hilliard Darby (48-41 on Sept. 11) and Dublin Jerome (38-27 on Sept. 18) behind the play of quarterback Jacob Moeller.

Moeller — who threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns against Darby and 321 yards and three touchdowns against Jerome — also passed for more than 400 yards in losses to Olentangy Liberty (35-21 on Aug. 28) and Olentangy (45-33 on Sept. 4).

Against Marysville, he finished 14-for-32 for 199 yards with an interception and also carried six times for 11 yards.

Nick Tiberio added 10 carries for 39 yards, and Quentin Applegate caught four passes for 75 yards.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve

WEEK 6

OLENTANGY BERLIN at THOMAS WORTHINGTON

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2019, Berlin 36-13

•Berlin (2-3 overall, 2-2 in OCC-Cardinal) to date: Lost to Olentangy Liberty 35-21; lost to Olentangy 45-33; defeated Darby 48-41; def. Jerome 38-27; lost to Marysville 28-0

•Thomas (1-4 overall, 0-4 in OCC-Cardinal) to date: Def. Newark 30-0; lost to Dublin Jerome 56-21; lost to Olentangy 43-7; lost to Marysville 31-0; lost to Darby 35-14

•Top Bears: Antonio Alonso (OL/DL), Jon Harder (OL/DL), Bennett Lawrence (WR/LB), Ethan Lee (RB/LB), Aiden Loeffler (WR/DB), Jacob Moeller (QB), Colin Pethtel (WR/DB), Justin Radar (WR/DB), Nick Tiberio (RB/LB) and Cole Troyer (OL/DL)

•Top Cardinals: Camden Beatty (DB/WR), Sam Carver (OL/DL), Reese Dykstra (LB/LS), Ethan Gerding (OL/DL), Jayden Harris (RB/DB), Jayvaun Lane (DB), Brandon Ross (TE/DL) and Isaac Settles (QB)