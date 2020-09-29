Westerville North at Worthington Kilbourne: Warriors, Wolves look to keep turnaround seasons going

In their final contest before the playoffs, both Westerville North and Worthington Kilbourne will be seeking to put a stamp on their resurgent seasons when the Warriors visit the Wolves on Friday, Oct. 2.

A year removed from finishing 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the OCC-Cardinal Division, the Wolves are 3-2 overall and in the OCC-Capital after defeating Franklin Heights 46-26 on Sept. 25.

North also has been one of the surprise teams in central Ohio, improving to 4-1 overall and in the league with a 20-17 victory over Big Walnut the same night.

The Warriors finished 1-9 a year ago and were 0-5 in the OCC-Buckeye before the most recent conference realignment.

Kilbourne coach Mike Edwards said his team is keeping its focus on continuing to improve with the postseason approaching.

“For us right now, it’s continuing to work on our fundamentals,” Edwards said. “We had some mishaps this past week, on some things that we need to go back and refocus on and fix as a team. (We had some) misalignment at times, not reading keys on defense very well, just little things like that we just didn’t bring into the game.

“We practiced it all week, but for some reason Friday night we kind of lost our minds a little bit on some of that as players and it’s just something we have to do a better job of in practice. We’ve just got to get back to fundamental football across the board: blocking, tackling, pursuit, alignment and assignment.”

A week after being limited to 74 yards of total offense in a 31-0 loss to Big Walnut, the Wolves rolled up 386 yards against the Falcons.

Quarterback Mitchell Tomasek was 10-for-19 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Those scoring passes went to Joseph Borchers (2 catches, 100 yards), Cayden Dougherty (4 catches, 97 yards) and Justin Allen (2 catches,100 yards).

J.J. Calip added 17 carries for 129 yards and two scores.

In its victory over Big Walnut, North put together 301 yards of total offense as Sylvester Bockarie carried 17 times for 125 yards and a touchdown and Brennan Albertini added 12 carries for 91 yards and another score.

Quarterback Wyatt Buxton completed 13 of 23 passes for 86 yards for North, which got a game-winning 23-yard field goal from Hunter Weigand with 2 seconds left.

“The whole motto this year was keep getting better and kind of turning the program around, and we’re at the doorstep of having the best record we’ve had here in a long time at North,” Warriors coach Bryan Johnson said. “Our kids, they have that in the back of their mind, and they’re not going to take any weeks off or anything like that. ... I’m sure our kids will be focused and ready to play.”

WEEK 6

WESTERVILLE NORTH at WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2012, Worthington Kilbourne 26-6

•North (4-1 overall, 4-1 in OCC-Capital) to date: Defeated Franklin Heights 17-0; def. Delaware 24-7; lost to South 32-28; def. Canal Winchester 21-7; def. Big Walnut 20-17

•Kilbourne (3-2 overall, 3-2 in OCC-Capital) to date: Def. Canal Winchester 33-14; lost to Dublin Scioto 21-13; def. Delaware 31-17; lost to Big Walnut 31-0; def. Franklin Heights 46-26

•Top Warriors: Brennan Albertini (RB/LB), Sylvester Bockarie (RB/LB), Wyatt Buxton (QB), Coby Darlington (WR/DB), Nathan Dunfee (OL/DL), Mitchell Gillam (OL/DL), Mohammed Nasser (OL/DL), Ty O’Hearn (WR/DB/LS) and Reuben Simiyu (OL/DL)

•Top Wolves: Luke Brown (OL/DL), Cayden Dougherty (WR/DB), Mitchell Tomasek (QB/P), Terrique Gray (RB/LB), Spencer Parker-Gordon (WR/DB), Skylar Scott (WR/DB), Bryce Taylor (TE/LB) and Brian Wilson (RB/LB)