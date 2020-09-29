Worthington Christian at Berne Union: Warriors look to remain unbeaten

As has been the case throughout much of its perfect start to the season, Worthington Christian used a balanced attack to build a big lead by halftime against Fairfield Christian on Sept. 25.

The Warriors beat the Knights 31-0 to improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the MSL-Cardinal Division heading into their final game before the postseason begins.

It was the third time Worthington Christian has built leads of 30 points or more to force a running clock during the second half, and the Warriors have outscored their four league opponents by a combined 142-25.

On Friday, Oct. 2, the league title will be on the line when Worthington Christian travels to Berne Union. The Rockets lost to non-league Caldwell 18-13 to fall to 4-1 overall but are 4-0 in the league with a league contest still remaining against Grove City Christian on Oct. 30. The Warriors still have a league game to play against Zanesville Rosecrans, but no date has been set.

While Berne Union is entered in the Division VII, Region 27 playoffs which begin Oct. 9, the Warriors will be making their second consecutive appearance in the Division VI, Region 23 playoffs which begin Oct. 10.

Regional brackets will be announced Oct. 1 and the Warriors likely will receive a first-round bye because there are 25 teams entered.

In Worthington Christian’s win over Fairfield Christian, freshman quarterback Hobie Raikes completed 12 of 20 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 36 yards.

Sophomore running back Ethan Albert rushed 13 times for 58 yards, and junior wide receiver Aaron Eisel had seven catches for 68 yards and one score.

Raikes has completed 62 of 93 passes for 958 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions on the season.

Junior Jaiden Reynolds is the Warriors’ leading receiver with 30 catches for 425 yards and eight touchdowns.

Berne Union is led offensively by sophomore quarterback Nate Nemeth, a returning starter who ran for one touchdown and threw for another in the loss to Caldwell.

Other key players on offense for the Rockets are senior running back Colt McCormick and junior Brae Friesner, who sees time at running back and wide receiver.

WEEK 6

WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN at BERNE UNION

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2019, Worthington Christian 41-0

•Worthington Christian (5-0 overall, 4-0 in MSL-Cardinal) to date: Defeated Grove City Christian 42-8; def. Corning Miller 31-0; def. Fisher Catholic 38-17; def. Dayton Christian 40-14; def. Fairfield Christian 31-0

•Berne Union (4-1 overall, 4-0 in MSL-Cardinal) to date: Def. Fisher Catholic 44-0; def. Fairfield Christian 54-0; def. Zanesville Rosecrans 56-6; def. Miller 41-18; lost to Caldwell 18-13

•Top Warriors: Ethan Albert (RB), Jeb Burford (OL/DL), Aaron Eisel (WR/DB), Chase Fourman (OL/DL), Jordan Gray (WR/DB), Zach Hoheisel (OL/DL), Hobie Raikes (QB), Jaiden Reynolds (WR/DB) and Tyler White (RB/LB)

•Top Rockets: Sammy Amnah (WR/DB), Brae Friesner (RB/WR/DB), David Hurst (DB/WR), Carson Kellenbarger (OL/LB), Colt McCormick (RB/DB), Nate Nemeth (QB), Chris Prince (TE/LB), Luke Shafer (RB/LB) and Ian Staten (DL/OL)