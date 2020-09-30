Beggars Night slated Oct. 29 in tandem with other communities

Local trick-or-treaters likely will have a chance to flaunt their Halloween costumes and collect candy during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Worthington City Council has agreed to allow Beggars Night on Oct. 29, the same night as many other central Ohio communities. Hours are 6 to 8 p.m.

Of course, masks and social distancing are requested, council President Bonnie Michael said.

"I think the council felt Halloween is a holiday known for masks, and people go out in small groups, they go out in family units door to door," Michael said.

She said Worthington is following the lead of the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, the Central Ohio Mayors and Managers Association and the Franklin County Township Association, which are are supporting trick-or-treat activities this year.

Michael said in years past, Worthington always held trick or treat on Halloween, regardless of what day it would fall on during the week.

Michael said that because Halloween falls on a Saturday, when Ohio State University is playing a football game against Penn State University, it was more practical hold Beggars Night during the week,

Also, because many local communities are holding it on the same day, youngsters outside their own communities are less likely to trick or treat twice – that is, once in their town and then in another city, she said.

Trustee Chet Chaney said Perry Township officials also are encouraging children to wear face coverings and travel in smaller groups.

"Our officers will be out in the neighborhood like we always are for safety and awareness," Chaney said. "It is important there is uniformity in regards to the actual day, allowing for the event to occur, but all communities participating in that so there's not an onslaught of kids and parents doing something on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays."

He said he can see central Ohio communities picking the same day for future trick-or-treat celebrations.

"I think it's important that we get as many communities on the same page as often as possible," Chaney said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary