Worthington police beat: Oct. 2

A woman said she was the victim of a pickpocket between 12:30 and 1:10 p.m. Sept. 25 on the first block of West Wilson bridge Road, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

She told police that someone stole her keys and a $75 wallet containing miscellaneous ID and a credit card while she carried her unzipped purse over her shoulder.

In recent Worthington police incident reports:

• At 1:22 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 800 block of Hartford Street, a woman reported someone stole $6,1000 from her checking account.

• Between 10 p.m. Sept. 24 and 12:01 a.m. Sept. 25, a $1,500 electric bicycle, a $780 laptop and a $30 saddle bag were stolen from the garage of a residence on the 100 block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

• A man on the 6800 block of North High Street reported to police at 6:22 p.m. Sept. 26 he had mailed a card containing $250 in cash between 4 and 6 p.m. Sept. 1 and the card apparently got lost or was stolen from the mail.