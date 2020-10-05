Notebook: Thomas Worthington field hockey team puts potent attack on display

After making it to the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season, the Thomas Worthington field hockey team has continued its winning ways.

Before facing Watterson on Oct. 5, the Cardinals were 11-1 overall and leading the COFHL-West Division at 7-0. Thomas has dominated its opponents, scoring 64 goals while allowing only four through 12 games.

Mollie Estepp led the Cardinals with 16 goals, followed by Bella Avila (13) and Cate Isaacson (8). Leading the way in assists were Avila (14), Cora Hamilton (13) and Tate Beegle (11).

“This team continues to be grateful for having a season, and they continue to work hard during each practice and game,” coach Terri Simonetti-Frost said. “We continue to improve every single day and have been doing many drills in practice focusing on tightening up our defense and being more aggressive in our offensive circle.

“Each day is a great day to play field hockey and compete against some of the best teams in Ohio.”

Thomas will travel to Rocky River Magnificat on Friday, Oct. 9, then play host to Upper Arlington (Monday, Oct. 12) and New Albany (Thursday, Oct. 15) to close the regular season.

•The Kilbourne field hockey team was 7-4 overall heading into a game at Granville on Oct. 1.

Grace Fronczak was leading the Wolves with six goals, followed by Lauren Scott (5) Camille Shiffer (4). Fronczak also led the Wolves with five assists, while Scott had three and Olivia Barrie had two.

“I’m pleased in the direction we’re going right now. We’ve tweaked some positioning and our execution is getting better all over the field,” coach Alexandra Street said. “We’re beyond grateful to have had this much season so far and are really looking forward to our last four games and going on to the playoffs.”

The Wolves — who visited Bexley on Oct. 5 and Upper Arlington on Oct. 7 — will play host to Olentangy Orange on Thursday, Oct. 8, before closing the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 14, against Lancaster.

•The Kilbourne football team is seeded 12th in the Division II, Region 7 playoffs and will face 21st-seeded Marion Harding on Friday, Oct. 9, at home. The winner will play at fifth-seeded Uniontown Green on Oct. 16.

•The Thomas football team has opted out of the playoffs and will play host to Westland on Friday, Oct. 9.

The Cardinals also have scheduled games against Grove City (Oct. 16), Harding (Oct. 23) and Kilbourne (Oct. 30).

