Worthington Christian Roundup: Boys golfers, Rena So advance to district tournament

The last time the Worthington Christian boys golf team qualified for the Division III state tournament in 2017, it followed sectional and district championships by winning the state title.

The Warriors hope the beginning of this year’s postseason is a sign they could be charting the same path.

After shooting a 330 to finish first of 14 teams in a sectional Sept. 29 at Darby Creek, Worthington Christian competes in the district tournament Thursday, Oct. 8, at Denison Golf Club. The championship team and the top individual not on that team in the six-team district event advance to state Oct. 16 and 17 at NorthStar.

“I’m proud of how our boys held their composure and played confidently (at sectional),” coach Zac Hess said.

Senior Ben Evans shot an 80 to tie Fairbanks’ Alex Crowe for third behind Wellington’s Carsten Judge (73) and Grandview’s Colin Cleary (79).

Junior Sam Evans tied for fifth (81), sophomore Chase Steininger tied for 11th (84), junior Nathan Ball tied for 15th (85) and senior Drew Faieta was 33rd (94) of 81 competitors.

“Nathan and Chase played particularly well and showed how hard they’ve been working,” Hess said. “It was a great team effort. The guys have good chemistry and really play for one another.”

There was no sectional in last year’s postseason, with the Warriors finishing third at district as Sam Evans placed third (73) to miss advancing individually by four strokes.

For the girls team, senior Rena So advanced to district by shooting an 82 on Sept. 30 in a sectional at Mill Creek to tie for third and earn one of three individual qualifying berths.

The Warriors were fourth (423) of nine teams behind champion Lakewood (361), missing the final district berth by one spot.

Freshman Lily Morgan posted the team’s second-best score with a 108, with seniors Zoe Holston and Lilly Anne Marsh and freshman Jamie Custer also competing.

So competed in the district tournament Oct. 5 at Darby Creek. The championship team and the top individual not on that team advanced to the state tournament Oct. 16 and 17 at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

Tennis team opens

postseason play

After a Division II district runner-up finish in doubles last season, senior Abby Mayotte and sophomore Meghan Mayotte elected to team up again for this year’s girls tennis postseason. They played first and second singles, respectively, for much of the regular season.

The Division II sectional was split into two groups, with each at Columbus Academy.

Worthington Christian’s sectional began Oct. 6 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 10, with the champion in singles and doubles advancing to the state tournament Oct. 15 and 17 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

In doubles, the Mayotte sisters were the No. 1 seed and opened against Centennial’s Talia Blackwell and Lily Rogers. The team of sophomore Brianna Nowery and freshman Ella Rouse opened against Ready’s Iveth Saucedo and Grace Larger.

In singles, junior Audrey Mousa was the fourth seed and opened with a second-round match against Centennial’s Foune Traore or Columbus School for Girls’ Lanie Klatt.

Junior Lily Rettstatt opened against Caledonia River Valley’s Natalie Klenzman and junior Bekah Shively opened against Marion Pleasant’s Ethereal Trippett

“(The Mayotte sisters were) a little bit better prepared and have a little bit more experience and we feel like they have another year under their belts,” said coach Stefanie Mayotte, who also is their mother. “They’re probably overall better singles players like a lot of kids are, but they’re decent doubles players.”

Football team

preps for playoffs

The football team fell to Berne Union 28-21 on Oct. 2 with first place in the MSL-Cardinal Division as well as momentum for the postseason on the line.

All teams in Ohio were eligible for this year’s playoffs, and the Warriors are among 25 teams in Division VI, Region 23. They qualified for the playoffs for the first time last fall.

Worthington Christian is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the league. It won its first first league title last season.

On Sept. 25, the Warriors beat Fairfield Christian 31-0 on as quarterback Hobie Raikes completed 12 of 20 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns, running back Ethan Albert rushed for 58 yards and wide receiver Aaron Eisel had seven catches for 68 yards and one score.

“We’ve had a few injuries that we’re overcoming first of all, and what we’re talking about is next man up and taking things to the next level,” coach Jeff Hartings said. “Our guys are doing that, and what I mean by that is our effort and our attitude every single day has been to get better.

“It’s very exciting for our football program, for our school, for Berne Union, for the league to be able to have a league championship game like that. … I don’t think you could have predicted anything about that (when the schedule was created).”

The Warriors are the No. 4 seed in Region 23 and have a first-round bye.

