Library Lines: Worthington Libraries plans Racial Justice and Social Equity Challenge

Hillary Kline

Guest columnist

Worthington Libraries staff members and the board of trustees recognize this is a painful time for many people in our community and country.

Many Americans are working to find ways to educate themselves about the history of race relations in America. As such, Worthington Libraries is organizing the 21-day Racial Justice and Social Equity Challenge, presented in partnership with the Worthington Community Relations Commission.

During the Racial Justice and Social Equity Challenge, planned Oct. 22 through Nov. 12, participants will follow along with self-guided “homework” exercises about issues related to voting, education, criminal-justice reform and public health.

Homework includes reading articles, watching videos and listening to podcasts written or produced by reputable publications and organizations. Homework exercises were developed by the YWCA Greater Cleveland; you will find them at worthingtonlibraries.org/calendar/racial-justice-and-social-equity-challenge.

Participants also may join library staff members online for weekly discussions planned Oct. 22 and 29 and Nov. 5 and 12. To participate in these discussions, registration is required; you may do so at learningcircles.p2pu.org/en/signup/meeting-virtually-1444.

More information about the Racial Justice and Social Equity Challenge is available on the library website, worthingtonlibraries.org.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.