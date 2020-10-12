Notebook: Worthington Kilbourne girls volleyball team playing well as postseason nears

The Worthington Kilbourne girls volleyball team is showing the play coach Meladee Hopkins wants as the regular season winds down.

The Wolves were 15-3 overall and 9-3 in the OCC-Capital Division after beating Franklin Heights 25-12, 25-6, 25-3 on Oct. 8. A year ago, they were 17-7 overall and 10-4 in the OCC-Cardinal.

“We are playing with more consistency and are doing a good job of having a balanced offense,” Hopkins said. “We have six to seven players that can consistently put the ball down, and our defense has become stronger.”

After their first defeat of the season to Dublin Scioto in five games Sept. 1, the Wolves went on an eight-match winning streak before again losing to the Irish on Sept. 24.

The win over the Falcons was Kilbourne's third in a row since a five-game loss to Delaware on Oct. 1.

Through 16 matches, Lily Podolan had 139 kills and 29 blocks; Lauren Bair had 113 kills, 48 blocks, 174 digs and 41 aces; Zeynep Yildiz had 141 kills, 146 digs and 46 aces; Grace Cummings had 296 assists, 129 digs, 22 blocks and 21 aces; and Morgan Beals had 214 digs.

The Wolves played at Westerville North on Oct. 13 and at Marysville on Oct. 14. They will play host to Westerville South on Thursday, Oct. 15, and play at Olentangy Liberty on Saturday, Oct. 17, to wrap up the regular season.

The Division I district tournament draw was Oct. 11.

• Paari Kaviyarasu and Noah Jackman of the Thomas boys golf team finished second and third, respectively, in a Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Darby Creek to advance to the district tournament.

Kaviyarasu shot a 36 on the front nine and a 36 on the back nine to finish with a 72 and place second out of 72 players behind St. Charles’ Luke Gutman (71).

Jackman shot a 37 on the front nine and a 36 on the back nine to finish with a 73 and tie for third with St. Charles’ Leo Walling (73) and Watterson’s Carson Trafford (73).

Trafford also qualified as an individual and Walling advanced as a member of St. Charles, which won (297) to qualify as a team.

The district tournament was Oct. 13 at Apple Valley.

• The Kilbourne boys golf team finished ninth (333) in a Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Turnberry behind champion Olentangy Liberty (297).

Mark Towns led the Wolves, shooting a 79 to tie for 22nd out of 77 players. Owen Cotterman and Sam Marano both shot an 82 to tie for 30th.

• The Kilbourne girls golf team finished 10th (466) in a Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Royal American behind champion Dublin Jerome (322).

Presley Zwayer led the Wolves with a 100 and finished 25th out of 57 players. Savannah Zwayer finished 36th (112), and Hannah Kramer and Maya Hutchinson both shot 127 to tie for 44th.

• The Thomas girls golf team finished 11th (550) in a Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Blacklick Woods behind champion New Albany (286).

Anna Poklar led the Cardinals with a 123 and finished 44th out of 56 players. Gloria Chan finished 49th (137) and Devyn Miller finished 52nd (143).

KILBOURNE BOYS GOLF

•OCC-Capital standings: Kilbourne (21-0), Delaware (24-3), Big Walnut (19-8), Dublin Scioto (16-11), Westerville North (13-14), Canal Winchester (8-19), Westerville South (4-23), Franklin Heights (0-27)

•Seniors lost: Isaac Henry, Sam Marano and Mark Towns

•Key returnees: Simon Abbott, Logan Bush, Owen Cotterman and Jack Dougherty

•Postseason: Ninth (333) at sectional behind champion Olentangy Liberty (297)

KILBOURNE GIRLS GOLF

•OCC-Cardinal Standings: Dublin Jerome (28-0), Delaware (24-4), Hilliard Darby (18-10), Hilliard Bradley (14-14), Olentangy Berlin (16-12), Scioto (8-20), Kilbourne (3-25), Thomas (1-27)

•Senior lost: Hannah Kramer

•Key returnees: Maya Hutchinson, Hannah Kramer, Sophia Mosser, Presley Zwayer and Savannah Zwayer

•Postseason: 10th (466) at sectional behind champion Jerome (322)

THOMAS GIRLS GOLF

•Seniors lost: None

•Key returnees: Gloria Chan, Anna Poklar, Devyn Miller, Claudia Scott

•Postseason: 11th (550) at sectional behind champion New Albany (286)