Notebook: Worthington Kilbourne girls soccer team gearing up for postseason

The Worthington Kilbourne girls soccer team is seeded 15th for the Division I district tournament and will open with a second-round game Saturday, Oct. 24, at home against 23rd-seeded Westerville Central.

The winner will play fourth-seeded Olentangy Orange, 27th-seeded Newark or 39th-seeded Marion Harding in a district semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 28, on the home field of the higher-seeded team.

“After our game (Oct. 15 at DeSales), we will begin to focus on tournament play and specifically our ability to finish and our overall movement off the ball,” coach Meghann Moore said. “I think we are in a great position on the bracket to go far in the tournament and bring some hardware home for our school.”

The Wolves were riding a four-game winning streak and had won six of seven games before tying DeSales at 1.

Before a 1-0 win over Big Walnut on Sept. 22, the Wolves were 3-3-2. Since then, they have improved to 9-4-3 overall and 5-2 in the OCC-Capital Division, tied for second place with Westerville North.

“This team is resilient,” Moore said. “The (COVID-19 coronavirus) pandemic regulations and injuries were situations they overcame through their hard work and passion for each other and the game. When I had to tell them in August that we had to step away from soccer until it was safe to play again, we were all heartbroken. So the fact that they had the opportunity to play each week was not something they took for granted.”

Through 15 games, Mara McGlone was leading the Wolves with nine goals, followed by Abby English with six and Mollie Humphrey with five.

Goalie Celeste Sloma had 47 saves.

Alderman advances

to state in tennis

Freshman Libby Alderman of the Kilbourne girls tennis team qualified for the Division I state tournament Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason by earning two victories at district Oct. 15 at Reynoldsburg.

Alderman defeated Harding's Nicole Flock 6-1, 6-1 and Olentangy Liberty's Kylie Wilson 5-7, 7-5, 6-0 in her state-qualifying match.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles advanced to state.

Alderman won a sectional title Oct. 10 at Upper Arlington, defeating UA's Isabella Roth 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Also in singles for the Wolves, Lily Hershey lost in the second round and Kacy Kohler lost in the first round.

In doubles, Eva Bomsta and Ellie Needleman lost in the second round following a first-round bye, and Rhea Taneja and Rachel Baughman won their first match but lost in the second round.

Thomas tennis season

concludes at sectional

The Thomas girls tennis team concluded its season in a Division I sectional Oct. 8 and 10 at Hilliard Davidson.

In singles, seniors Kate Haydel-Brown and Francesca Decker lost in their play-in matches, and junior Yashna Rana lost in the first round.

In doubles, sophomores Meggie Ray and Judy Ray advanced to a quarterfinal and sophomores Gabby Decker and Kayla Lu lost in the first round.

The Cardinals finished 2-12 overall and 0-5 in the OCC-Cardinal.

THOMAS GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 2-12 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Dublin Jerome (5-0), Olentangy (4-1), Olentangy Berlin (3-2), Marysville (2-3), Hilliard Darby (1-4), Thomas Worthington (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Francesca Decker and Kate Haydel-Brown

•Key returnees: Gabby Decker, Kayla Lu, Yashna Rana, Judy Ray and Meggie Ray