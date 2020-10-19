Worthington Christian Roundup: Girls volleyball squad puts together memorable season

One of the more difficult things for the Worthington Christian girls volleyball team this season has been creating camaraderie when locker room talks and dinners haven’t been possible because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Warriors have done their best to compensate for lost team-building memories through their play on the court.

Coming off a 20-4 finish that included winning the MSL-Ohio Division championship, Worthington Christian’s 2020 season has been equally impressive.

Before closing the regular season Oct. 15 at home against Columbus Academy, the Warriors already had wrapped up their second consecutive league title.

They were 14-4 overall and 11-0 in the MSL-Ohio after beating Whitehall 25-10, 25-7, 25-7 on Oct. 13.

“This season has been full of uncertainty and as a team we’ve had to cope with changes due to COVID,” senior setter Libby Dalton said. “We’ve also had people quarantined and lost sophomore (defensive specialist) Abby Urbancic to an injury. With that being said, I think this team has made the best of all the changes we’ve encountered. We’re a very flexible team and that has certainly helped make this season so successful.”

The Warriors are seeded seventh for the Division III district tournament and open Saturday, Oct. 24, at home with a second-round match against 11th-seeded Fredericktown.

The winner plays third-seeded Cardington, 12th-seeded Centerburg or 19th-seeded KIPP Columbus in a district semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the home of the better-seeded team.

Last season, the Warriors’ season ended in a district semifinal.

“It’s been going really well,” coach Chelsea Meyers said. “It’s been difficult just with the whole COVID thing. There’s so much more of a disconnect with the girls, but the girls have played really well despite not having that time off the court.”

Sophomore Liv Fenstermaker began the season at libero but has moved to outside hitter and is the team’s leader in kills, digs, serves received and service aces.

Dalton has been leading in assists and sophomore outside hitter Phoebe Williams has been among the team leaders in digs and serves received.

Seniors Alyssa Frumkin (right-side hitter) and Mary Lake (outside hitter) also are among the leaders in kills.

“Our season has been going really well recently,” Lake said. “We had a pretty rough start because we lost some really key players so it was hard to get our team chemistry going, but now we all get along super well and are good friends.”

Tennis, golf teams

battle at district

The boys golf and girls tennis programs have enjoyed strong postseasons.

In tennis, the doubles team of senior Abby Mayotte and her sophomore sister, Meghan Mayotte, had a second consecutive Division II sectional runner-up finish and advanced to district.

The Mayotte sisters were the top seed at sectional but lost to Wellington’s Alexis Burkhalter and Katie Zerbi, the second seed, 6-4, 6-3 for the title Oct. 10 at Columbus Academy.

The duo then competed at district Oct. 15 and 17 at Academy. The doubles champion advanced to the state tournament Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Last season, the Mayotte sisters lost to Burkhalter and Zerbi 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2 in the district final.

Also at sectional in doubles, sophomore Brianna Nowery and freshman Ella Rouse lost in a quarterfinal.

In sectional singles, fourth-seeded junior Audrey Mousa lost in the second round, as did juniors Lily Rettstatt and Bekah Shively.

The boys golf season ended in the Division III district tournament Oct. 8 at Denison Golf Club, where it finished second (336) behind state-qualifier Newark Catholic (329).

That came after the Warriors shot a 330 to win the 14-team sectional Sept. 29 at Darby Creek.

“I’m proud of these guys, especially Ben Evans, who came to play and put up our best number his senior year,” coach Zac Hess said.

Evans shot 75 to finish second at district behind state individual-qualifier Carsten Judge of Wellington. Judge shot a 69.

Evans’ brother, junior Sam Evans, shot 78 to place third, with junior Nathan Ball finishing 19th (89) and sophomore Chase Steininger finishing 25th (94).

Senior Drew Faieta, who split time in the No. 5 spot with senior Ben King during the regular season, rounded out the Warriors’ postseason competitors.

The Evans brothers were first-team all-MSL-Ohio and Ball was honorable mention all-league.

Ben Evans has committed to Cedarville.

Boys soccer team

earns league title

With a 3-0 victory over Wellington on Oct. 13, the boys soccer team wrapped up the MSL-Ohio title at 5-1 and improved to 11-3-1 overall.

The Warriors are the No. 1 seed for the Division III district tournament and open the postseason Monday, Oct. 26, at home against 14th-seeded Granville Christian or 16th-seeded Madison Plains.

The winner plays 10th-seeded Northridge or 19th-seeded Patriot Prep in a district semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the home of the better-seeded team.

Junior forward Cam Broadfoot and senior defender Zach Thomas, both of whom scored against Wellington, and senior forward Tyler Kindberg have been among the team’s top players.

BOYS GOLF

•MSL-Ohio standings: Columbus Academy (14-0), Bexley (11-3), Worthington Christian (8-6), Buckeye Valley (5-9), Wellington (2-12), Grandview (0-10)

•Seniors lost: Ben Evans, Drew Faieta and Ben King

•Key returnees: Nathan Ball, Sam Evans and Chase Steininger

•Postseason: First (330) at sectional; second (336) at district behind Newark Catholic (329)