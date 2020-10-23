Library Lines: Virtual beer tasting benefits Worthington Libraries

Hillary Kline

Guest columnist

Books and Brews, the popular fundraiser organized by the Friends Foundation of Worthington Libraries, will be virtual this year – but the beer-themed event, now in its sixth year, will go on.

Scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6, attendees may sample three specially curated beers from two of the area’s best breweries, Seventh Son Brewing Co. and Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, and talk live with expert staff members from both. At the end of the night, guests may vote for their favorite in a fast-paced Battle of the Brews.

Tickets are $25 for one six-pack (a two-person tasting) and $50 for three six-packs (a six-person tasting). To purchase tickets, for which you must be at least 21 years old, go to eventbrite.com and search for “Books and Brews.” The first 20 people to buy tickets will receive brewery and event gear and accessories.

Reservations must be made in advance, and Zoom invitations will be emailed 24 hours before the event. Attendees may pick up their specialty six-packs on the day of the event at House Wine, 644 High St. in downtown Worthington.

The Friends Foundation of Worthington Libraries provides nearly $60,000 annually to support Worthington Libraries.

Thanks to the foundation, all three library locations have homework help centers and local families are treated to special events like music and movie series and author visits. The organization also fully funds the summer reading club each year.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.