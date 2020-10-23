Worthington Police Beat: Oct. 23

ThisWeek group

At 7:52 p.m. Oct. 4, a man told the Worthington Division of Police that he and another person were robbed at gunpoint by two men between 6:55 and 6:57 p.m. Oct. 4 on the 5600 block of North High Street.

He told police the two men stopped them and stole their wallets and a cellphone.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• Between 1 and 1:20 p.m. Oct. 6, officers were dispatched to Thomas Worthington High School, 300 W. Dublin-Granville Road, in reference to a student being in possession of drugs. A jar of suspected marijuana and a marijuana grinder were found. A report was taken, but no charges were filed, per the Franklin County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

• A woman told police her mother lost her medications while walking by the river near the 600 block of West Dublin-Granville Road between noon and 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

• A man told police someone cut a lock on one of his company’s box trucks on the 6900 block of Worthington Galena Road between 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7 a.m. Oct. 7, but nothing was taken.

• Someone drove onto a soccer field on the 600 block of West Wilson Bridge Road between 8 p.m. Oct. 6 and 6 a.m. Oct. 7 and did doughnuts, creating ruts and damaging the field.

• A woman told police her son’s bicycle was stolen from a store on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road between 6 and 10 p.m. Oct. 8.

• A woman told police at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12 that she received threatening text messages from a person she did not know.

• A man told police at 6:35 p.m. Oct. 14 that while he was walking his dog on the 5800 block of Linworth Road, another dog attacked his dog.

• An employee reported to police at 10:53 p.m. Oct. 15 that a male and female took items without paying from a store on the 900 block of High Street.

• Officers responded to a residence on the 300 block of Kertess Avenue at 8:18 a.m. Oct. 16 in reference to a burglary report.

• Employees of a restaurant on the 5500 block of North High Street told police at 1:03 p.m. Oct. 16 that a food-delivery-service driver entered the restaurant and assaulted three people, including the owner. The police report said it was apparent the driver started the incident after refusing to put on a mask as requested by staff members. All parties declined to file charges, but the driver was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense.

• A man told police Oct. 16 that a person left a harassing message on his wife’s phone.

• A woman told police at 12:44 p.m. Oct. 19 that a person broke the front door to an apartment complex on the 500 block of East Stafford Avenue.

• A man told police at 2:09 p.m. Oct. 19 that his mother’s vehicle was keyed and the tires were flattened on the 100 block of Old West Wilson Bridge Road.