Notebook: Thomas Worthington girls volleyball team falls in postseason opener

When the Division I district tournament pairings for girls volleyball were announced, the possibility existed that Worthington's two teams would meet in a semifinal Oct. 28.

While ninth-seeded Kilbourne opened the postseason Oct. 24 with a second-round home match against 29th-seeded Marysville, 13th-seeded Thomas saw its season end Oct. 22 with a 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 second-round loss at 10th-seeded Pickerington Central.

Thomas finished 16-6 a season after going 4-19.

During the regular season, Wakaya Wilson led the Cardinals with 261 kills and 236 digs. Alayna Johnson had 183 kills and 92 blocks, and Dru Temple had 751 assists, 62 aces and 178 digs.

Kilbourne was 17-3 before playing Marysville, with the winner facing Central on Oct. 28. The semifinal winner plays third-seeded Watterson or 20th-seeded Olentangy Berlin for a district title Saturday, Oct. 31, at the home of the higher-seeded team.

The district champion advances to a regional semifinal Nov. 5.

During the regular season for the Wolves, Zeynep Yildez had 182 kills, 175 digs and 55 aces to lead the way. Lily Podolan had 166 kills, 33 blocks and 60 digs, Lauren Bair had 147 kills, 45 aces, 51 blocks and 199 digs, Grace Cummings had 364 assists, 140 digs, 26 blocks, 42 aces and 74 kills and Morgan Beals had 253 digs, 45 assists and 14 aces.

•The Thomas boys cross country team placed second (63) in the OCC-Cardinal Division meet Oct. 17 at Pickerington Central behind Dublin Jerome (31) and ahead of Berlin (65), Olentangy (86), Hilliard Darby (117) and Marysville (148).

Noah Silliman led the Cardinals by finishing third (16 minutes, 28.9 seconds) behind champion Sean Carney (15:50.4) of Darby.

Rounding out the Cardinals' top seven were Wesley Horton (fifth, 16:41.3), Ben Smith (eighth, 16:51.6), David Horton (23rd, 17:34.5), Ethan Morgan (24th, 17:34.6), Victor Nash (26th, 17:38.7) and Owen Hedberg (28th, 17:38.9).

The girls team finished fifth (113) behind Jerome (45), Berlin (73), Marysville (77) and Darby (78) and ahead of Olentangy (129).

Rosalie Smullen finished 18th (21:18.2) to lead the Cardinals, followed by Michelina Guerra (20th, 21:20.9), Karlie Fidler (24th, 21:49.1), Caroline Murphy (26th, 21:58.5), Morgan Edwards (27th, 21:58.9), Raiva Jha (28th, 22:00.4) and Sayer Mondrach (31st, 22:09.2).

The boys competed in the Division I, district 3 meet and the girls ran in district 2 on Oct. 24 at Darby. The top six teams and runners not on a qualifying team who finished in the top 24 advanced to regional Saturday, Oct. 31, at Pickerington North.

