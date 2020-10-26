Worthington Christian Roundup: Cross country squads grow throughout season

The Worthington Christian boys cross country team had seven competitors in the MSL-Ohio Division meet Oct. 17 at Buckeye Valley, and only one was a senior.

The Warriors’ No. 1 runner was junior Synjin Sharp, who finished 20th in 19 minutes, 5.5 seconds. That time was more than two minutes faster than what he ran in the Dan Reid Invitational on Aug. 29 at Whitehall.

Worthington Christian opened the postseason with the Division III, district 1 meet Oct. 24 at Hilliard Darby, with the top three teams and top 12 individuals advancing to the regional Saturday, Oct. 31, at Pickerington North.

Sharp was followed in the league meet by juniors Samuel Spires (21st, 19:05.8), Samuel O’Roark (28th, 20:00.1) and Jonathan Sanders (30th, 20:12), freshman Joe Spires (32nd, 20:39), senior Mackay Lykens (35th, 21:34.2) and junior Chad Smith (39th, 22:24.4).

The girls also competed in the district 1 race.

There are only three runners on the girls team, which prevented the Warriors from posting a score in the league meet. Sophomore Zoe Ward placed 14th (21:26.4), freshman Alexa Graham was 17th (22:02.8) and freshman Annie White was 30th (24:45.3).

Football team falls

in playoff opener

The fourth-seeded football team lost to 13th-seeded Lucasville Valley 27-21 on Oct. 17 in the second round of the Division VI, Region 23 playoffs after having a first-round bye.

The Warriors, who were 5-2 before playing South Charleston Southeastern on Oct. 23 in a regular-season game, led the Indians 14-0 by the end of the first quarter but the game was tied at 14 at halftime.

After Valley tied it early in the fourth quarter and took the lead with 4:01 left, Worthington Christian fumbled on the ensuing possession but got the ball back with 2:05 to play.

The Warriors’ final drive, however, stalled at their own 42-yard line in the final minute.

Hobie Raikes threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns, Braden Anderson rushed for 87 yards and Adam Dunson had five catches for 124 yards and two scores.

Most of tennis

team to return

After losing in last year’s Division II district doubles final, senior Abby Mayotte and sophomore Meghan Mayotte of the girls tennis team lost to Columbus Academy’s Caroline Tsung and Lauren Motta 6-1, 6-1 in a district semifinal Oct. 15 at Academy.

The Mayotte sisters were first-team all-MSL-Ohio as the Warriors went 5-2 to finish third behind Academy (7-0) and Wellington (6-1).

Junior Audrey Mousa, who was second-team all-league, lost in the second round of sectional, which was held Oct. 6 and 10 at Academy.

Also losing in the second round in singles at sectional were juniors Bekah Shively and Lily Rettstatt.

Worthington Christian’s other postseason entrant was the doubles team of sophomore Brianna Nowery and freshman Ella Rouse. They lost in a sectional quarterfinal.

Abby Mayotte was the only senior for a team that finished 8-11 overall.

GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 8-11 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Columbus Academy (41, 7-0), Wellington (35, 6-1), Worthington Christian (26, 5-2), Bexley (24, 4-3), Columbus School for Girls (21, 3-4), Buckeye Valley (11, 2-5), Grandview (8, 1-6), Whitehall (0, 0-7)

•Senior lost: Abby Mayotte

•Key returnees: Meghan Mayotte, Audrey Mousa, Brianna Nowery, Lily Rettstatt, Ella Rouse and Bekah Shively