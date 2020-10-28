Worthington Galena Road closing Oct. 29 for railroad track repairs

An approximately ½-mile section of Worthington Galena Road between Highland Avenue and East Wilson Bridge Road will close to vehicles from Friday, Oct. 29, to Friday, Nov. 6, because of surface repairs scheduled on the nearby railroad tracks, according to officials with the city of Worthington and Safety Services and Supply, a subcontractor of Norfolk Southern Railway.

The railroad, part of which runs parallel to McCord Park on 333 E. Wilson Bridge Road and the Worthington City Community Center on 345 E. Wilson Bridge Road, has surface defects that the Federal Railroad Administration mandated need to be fixed, according to Andrea Janka of Safety Services and Supply.

A detour via Huntley and Schrock roads is planned, according to the city.

Norfolk Southern is repairing the tracks, and Safety Services and Supply will handle the road closure, Janka said.

