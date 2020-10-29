Library Lines: Electronics may be recycled for a good cause Nov. 7

Hillary Kline

Guest columnist

As Apple, Microsoft and others continue to release their latest and greatest versions of smartphones, computers, etc., the struggle about what to do with the electronic device(s) you already have is real.

After all, there’s only so much you can squirrel away in a closet or basement.

You can clear some space soon: Northwest Library, 2280 Hard Road, will hold an electronics-recycling event Saturday, Nov. 7. Make room for new technology by dropping off old or unwanted desktop PCs and laptops, tablet computers, phones, printers, cables, gaming devices, cameras, large household appliances and much more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s parking lot.

Although most items may be dropped off for free, a fee will be charged for such products as LCD/flat-screen televisions ($10 each), tube/projection televisions ($3 per inch), Mac all-in-one tube PCs ($50 each), CRT monitors ($30 each), printers/scanner/fax machines ($2 each) and large office copiers ($150 each).

You’ll be recycling your electronics for a good cause, as all items will be collected by RenTek and used either for job-force-development training for individuals with differing abilities and barriers to employment or refurbished and donated to local after-school programs.

Last fall’s electronics recycling event at the library kept 4,780 pounds of e-waste out of landfills and contributed to more than 119 hours of job skills training to those in training programs.

Some items cannot be accepted for recycling. They include alkaline batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V), hazardous materials, items containing freon, manuals/books, media (VCR/data tapes, CD/floppy disks), household appliances (blenders, coffee pots, curling irons, hair dryers, irons, vacuum cleaners), smoke detectors/fire extinguishers and speakers/TVs containing wood.

For a complete list of what will be accepted at the electronics-recycling event, go to rentek.net/e-waste-recycling.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.