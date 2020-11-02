Worthington Christian Roundup: Past success drives boys soccer squad

It’s been nine years since the Worthington Christian boys soccer team won a Division III state championship, but it doesn’t seem so long ago to many current players.

Coach Dan Roads — who became coach in 2008 and guided the team to state titles in 2009 and 2011 — has heard his players reminiscing about some of those teams.

“If you asked these guys where they were at in 2009 and ’11 when we won it, they were in the stands,” Roads said. “The guys remember being there. They can tell you the stories of what they were doing at the game and who they sat next to. These are guys that have been part of this for their entire (Worthington Christian) life and that means a lot for them.”

According to Roads, this season’s team had “all the different pieces to make it another sort of legendary run.”

The top-seeded Warriors opened the district tournament with an 8-1 win over 14th-seeded Granville Christian on Oct. 26 and then beat 19th-seeded Patriot Prep 8-0 on Oct. 28 to advance to a district final Oct. 31 at home against second-seeded Grandview.

Worthington Christian, which beat the Bobcats 2-1 on Sept. 5, was 13-4-1 heading into the district final. The district champion played in a regional semifinal Nov. 4 against Berlin Hiland or Zanesville West Muskingum, with the regional final set for Saturday, Nov. 7. The regional champion plays in a state semifinal Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“We’ve been playing as a team and trusting each other even through the difficult times,” senior midfielder Trent Wenger said. “I actually love this kind of playing weather.”

Roads limited the playing time of many of his key players against Patriot Prep, including senior forward Tyler Kindberg.

Senior midfielder Tommy Rettstatt scored two goals against Patriot Prep.

“The chemistry of having guys that have played varsity for two, three, four years helps us out a lot,” Kindberg said. “We play pretty fast. That’s kind of our thing, so we just kind of try to outscore other teams. We lost to Grandview last year (in overtime in a district final) so we got a rematch.

“The nervousness of the games is sometimes honestly what makes it fun because you know that every game you have to give everything you have. Now that we’re seniors, it could be the last soccer game I play, so it puts high stakes on.”

Volleyball team

falls just short

After winning the MSL-Ohio Division championship at 12-0, the seventh-seeded girls volleyball team came up just short of reaching a Division III district final.

The Warriors forced a fifth set against third-seeded Cardington on Oct. 28 in a district semifinal but lost 25-20, 25-27, 25-19, 19-25, 15-6 to finish 16-5 overall.

A six-member senior class was led by setter Libby Dalton, who was first-team all-league, and right-side hitter Alyssa Frumkin and outside hitter Mary Lake, both of whom were second-team all-league.

The top returnees should be sophomore Liv Fenstermaker, who saw time at libero and outside hitter and was first-team all-league, and junior middle hitter Anna Schwartz, who was honorable mention all-league.

“We lost four seniors from last year, but we as a team have stepped up and filled the roles of the past seniors just fine,” Dalton said.

Fenstermaker led the Warriors in kills with 162, followed by Lake (97) and Frumkin (96), and also led in service aces (50), digs (347) and serves received (315).

Sophomore outside hitter Phoebe Williams was second in serves received (238) and digs (221).

Junior Tori Moore (defensive specialist/outside hitter) and sophomore Grace Leneghan (defensive specialist) also were key players.

Another eligible to return is sophomore Abby Urbancic, a defensive specialist who missed the final 13 matches with an injury.

Girls soccer team

loses district semi

With seven seniors and seven juniors in his program, girls soccer coach Steve Raikes expected his team to learn from games such as a 3-1 loss to Grandview on Oct. 7.

The Warriors won the following two games, including beating eventual Division III district finalist Zanesville Rosecrans 2-0 on Oct. 12, but their move up to Division II after previously competing in Division III ended with a 2-0 loss to third-seeded Bexley on Oct. 28 in a district semifinal.

Worthington Christian, which was seeded sixth, finished 9-4-4 overall and shared second place (5-1-2) with Grandview behind Bexley (6-1-1) in the MSL-Ohio.

“We lost to Fairbanks (1-0 on Oct. 3), we tied Tree of Life (at 3 on Sept. 9) and against Wellington and Bexley we were winning and gave up goals late to tie them,” Raikes said. “Those were our inconsistencies. We’ve been competitive in some big games.”

The senior class featured Erin Davison (forward), Alex Friedman (goalie), Faith Kray (midfielder), Maya Kurzenknabe (midfielder), Riley Myers (forward), Elia Raikes (defender) and Emma Sanders (defender).

Juniors Keaton Cox (defender) and Paige Tomallo (forward) and freshman Sofia Devine (midfielder) should be among the top returnees.

Others expected back include juniors Izzy Hartings (defender), Blessing King (defender), Hope Kray (midfielder), Grace Hall (defender) and Elise Mast (defender) and sophomores Kaitlyn Fields (forward), Maria Klausman (defender), Audrey Meadows (midfielder), Sophie Schuler (midfielder) and Amelia Wilson (goalie).

GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 9-4-4 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Bexley (6-1-1), Grandview (5-1-2), Worthington Christian (5-1-2), Columbus Academy (4-3-1), Columbus School for Girls (3-2-3), Wellington (3-2-3), Buckeye Valley (2-4-2), Zanesville Rosecrans (1-7), Whitehall (0-8)

•Seniors lost: Erin Davison, Alex Friedman, Faith Kray, Maya Kurzenknabe, Riley Myers, Elia Raikes and Emma Sanders

•Key returnees: Keaton Cox, Sofia Devine, Paige Tomallo and Abbey Windsor

•Postseason: Defeated London 4-0; lost to Bexley 2-0 in Division II district semifinal

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 16-5 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Worthington Christian (12-0), Bexley (9-2), Buckeye Valley and Grandview (both 7-5), CSG (3-8), Academy (1-8), Whitehall (0-11)

•Seniors lost: Claire Dalton, Libby Dalton, Alyssa Frumkin, Madeline Gilham, Mary Lake and Hope Nyland

•Key returnees: Liv Fenstermaker, Grace Leneghan, Tori Moore, Anna Schwartz and Phoebe Williams

•Postseason: Def. Fredericktown 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18; lost to Cardington 25-20, 25-27, 25-19, 19-25, 15-6 in Division III district semifinal