Thomas Worthington sophomore finds recipe for success with online bakery

Many high school students start their summer vacations by looking for a summer job to earn some money, but 15-year-old Lindsey Oguntuase decided to work for herself and become an entrepreneur.

The Thomas Worthington High School sophomore launched her online-based bakery business, Lindz’s Desserts, at the end of June from the kitchen of her Worthington home.

Since then, Oguntuase has baked nearly 250 homemade baked goods from scratch for her customers as her business has steadily expanded.

“I’ve always loved baking and helping my mom in the kitchen; every time she would want to bake, I’d always want to help her,” Oguntuase said. “Then I started baking on my own with box mixes, and then it transferred to (baking) from scratch.

“I decided to create this bakery because I could bake more often and do what I love to do more often.”

Oguntuase also said she became motivated after starting an online business and finance course recommended through Thomas Worthington this past summer.

“That inspired me to create my own business and follow my passion,” she said.

Lindz’s Desserts offers a variety of baked goods made from scratch, including an assortment of cookies, cakes, cupcakes, brownies, doughnuts and catering platters.

Oguntuase said her most popular products are her glazed doughnuts and old-fashioned sour-cream-glazed doughnuts, classic brownies and red-velvet cupcakes.

Orders are placed online on the Lindz’s Desserts website are made to order, with turnaround times depending on the order size.

Prices are $24 for a dozen cookies, $35 to $60 per cake, $18 for nine 3-by-3-inch brownie squares, $24 to $26 per a dozen cupcakes and $24 for a dozen doughnuts.

Oguntuase’s mother, Irene Ngayap, said her daughter runs most of the business on her own, with her role mostly dedicated to driving so Oguntuase can deliver her orders.

“She does about 90% all by herself,” Ngayap said. “She gets a little bit of help from me, and the only reason I want to give her help is because she’s in my kitchen. But she could do (100% of the baking and decorating) on her own.”

The two mostly have fulfilled orders locally thus far, though they have gone as far as Pickerington and Blacklick for some, Ngayap said.

Oguntuase has continued to dedicate a lot of her time to Lindz’s Desserts even after summer vacation ended and the 2020-21 academic year began.

She said her classes are online right now because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, so she is able to successfully manage her schoolwork while also prioritizing her business.

“Luckily, my schoolwork ... is self-paced, so I can just work ahead so I am on top of my classes,” Oguntuase said.

“I am very impressed, and I’m very proud of her,” Ngayap said.

When orders are completed, Lindz’s Desserts will deliver Mondays through Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m, and any time before 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to Oguntuase's website.

For more information, visit the Lindz’s Desserts website at lindso3457.wixsite.com/mysite-2 or @lindz_desserts on Instagram.

