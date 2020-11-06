Worthington Police Beat: Nov. 6

ThisWeek group

An employee of a convenience store and gas station on the 7100 block of North High Street told the Worthington Division of Police that at 7:37 p.m. Oct. 27, a man entered the store to buy cigarettes and assaulted him after an altercation.

The employee said that after scanning the man’s ID so he could purchase the cigarettes, the customer became angry and started to swear at him and call him slurs for making him show his ID.

The employee said he got into a verbal altercation with the customer and proceeded to walk around the counter and follow him out the front door. He said the customer allegedly turned around and punched him in his left jaw, knocking him to the ground.

The employee told police the customer got into a dark-colored sedan with another individual and left.

The employee declined to press charges, though the business' manager told police that if the customer were identified, she wants him banned from the business.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman told police at 6:51 p.m. Nov. 2 that her identity was used to file for unemployment benefits.

• A woman told police at 7:33 p.m. Oct. 29 that an unemployment claim was made on her behalf using her Social Security number.

• An employee of a car dealership on the 700 block of East Dublin-Granville Road told police at 1:11 p.m. Oct. 27 that a woman took possession of its rental car Oct. 3 and has not returned it.

The employee told police the woman's vehicle is in the service department, but it does not have a value high enough to make it worth repairing.

The woman also dropped off a business check for the car repairs after hours that the dealership was unwilling to accept as payment, according to the employee.

• A woman told police at 5:06 p.m. Oct. 24 someone went through her unlocked car parked near the 600 block of West Wilson Bridge Road. Several personal items and $200 worth of groceries and makeup were missing from her vehicle, she said.

• A man told police that his company vehicle’s rear window was broken with a rock while it was parked on the 800 block of Griswold Street between 12:11 a.m. Oct. 21 and 1:30 a.m. Oct. 22.

• A woman told police at 10:34 a.m. Oct. 21 that she parked her motorcycle on the 600 block of North High Street at 3 p.m. Oct. 14, and when she returned to it at 9 p.m. Oct. 14, the license plate was missing.

• A man told police that his vehicle had been broken into while it was parked near the 600 block of West Wilson Bridge Road between 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Oct. 21. Several items were missing from it, he said.

• Officers responded to a Worthington Mall store for a theft in progress between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Oct. 20. A store associate told them a woman had been concealing products worth $275.78. The woman was issued a summons for theft.