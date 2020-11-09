Notebook: Thomas Worthington field hockey team falls short of state berth

The Thomas Worthington field hockey team didn’t finish where it wanted to this season, but it still experienced success.

The second-seeded and host Cardinals were upset by third-seeded Watterson 2-1 in a district final Oct. 31 as the Eagles advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

The Cardinals, who finished 17-2 overall and won the COFHL-West Division at 8-0, failed to qualify for state for the first time since 2014.

Despite the end result, coach Terri Simonetti Frost said she was proud of the Cardinals’ season, especially considering the restrictions and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“My girls continued to be leaders on and off the field, do acts of kindness for others and maintain a high level of play against their opponents,” Simonetti Frost said. “We achieved so much in an unusual season and one I am sure we will never forget.”

Senior attacker Bella Avila led the Cardinals with 21 goals and 18 assists in the regular season. Senior midfielder Mollie Estepp had 20 goals and 10 assists, and sophomore attacker Cate Isaacson had 12 goals and three assists.

Sophomore midfielder Tate Beegle had 18 assists and junior defender Cora Hamilton had 16.

The Cardinals will lose six players to graduation. Key expected returnees include juniors Hamilton, Leila Boussedra (attacker) and Kate McClellan (goalie) and sophomores Beegle, Isaacson and Campbell Bowers (attacker).

Wolves field hockey

team falls in tourney

The sixth-seeded Kilbourne field hockey team lost 2-1 at fourth-seeded New Albany in the second round of the district tournament Oct. 21 to finish 11-6 overall.

The Wolves, who had a first-round bye in the postseason, finished fourth (5-3) in the COFHL-East behind champion Watterson (8-0).

Junior forward Lauren Scott led the Wolves with 17 goals, setting a single-season record for the program despite missing the first four games because of injury.

Junior forward Grace Fronczak had 11 goals and nine assists.

Other expected key returnees for the Wolves, who will lose 11 seniors, are juniors Olivia James (defender), Brynlee Pinschenat (midfielder), Kaiti Reardon (midfielder), Camille Shiffer (forward) and Anais Sturges (defender) and sophomore Brynley Rung (defender).

Wolves volleyball team

loses in district final

The ninth-seeded Kilbourne girls volleyball team fell 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 at third-seeded Watterson in a Division I district final Oct. 31 to finish 19-4 overall.

The Wolves finished second (11-3) in the OCC-Capital behind Dublin Scioto (14-0).

Senior Lauren Bair (middle hitter) finished with 58 blocks, 49 aces, 222 digs and 157 kills and was named first-team all-district and all-league.

Junior Zeynep Yildiz (outside hitter/defensive specialist) had 61 aces, 196 kills, 192 digs and 18 blocks and was first-team all-league and second-team all-district.

Senior Lily Podolan (middle hitter) was second-team all-league with 186 kills and 37 blocks, and senior Grace Cummings (right-side hitter/setter) was second-team all-league with 403 assists, 47 aces, 32 blocks, 153 digs and 88 kills.

Kilbourne will lose nine players to graduation and expects to return only five players in juniors Leah Beyke (outside hitter), Riley France (right-side hitter/middle hitter), Ava Gilley (setter/right-side hitter), Margo Henderson (middle hitter) and Yildiz.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve

KILBOURNE FIELD HOCKEY

•Record: 11-6 overall

•COFHL-East standings: Watterson (8-0), Columbus Academy (7-1), New Albany (6-2), Kilbourne (5-3), Granville (3-4-1), Lancaster (3-5), Hartley (1-6-1), Bexley (1-7), Columbus School for Girls (0-6-2)

•Seniors lost: Blair Andrews, Olivia Barrie, Eva Leftridge, Erika McCague, Hannah Miller, Nicole Miller, Claire Ogden, Abby Periatt, Rebecca Ringel, Maggie Rosenfeld and Sophie Seculov

•Key returnees: Grace Fronczak, Olivia James, Brynlee Pinschenat, Kaiti Reardon, Brynley Rung, Lauren Scott, Camille Shiffer and Anais Sturges

•Postseason: Lost to New Albany 2-1 in second round of district tournament

THOMAS FIELD HOCKEY

•Record: 17-2 overall

•COFHL-West standings: Thomas (8-0), Upper Arlington (7-1), Olentangy Liberty (5-2-1), Dublin Jerome (4-2-2), Olentangy (4-4), Olentangy Orange (3-4-1), Dublin Coffman and Dublin Scioto (1-6), Olentangy Berlin (0-8)

•Seniors lost: Bella Avila, Mollie Estepp, Scarlett Oaks, Zoe Peveler, Carmen Reis and Meg Williams

•Key returnees: Tate Beegle, Leila Boussedra, Campbell Bowers, Cora Hamilton, Cate Isaacson and Kate McClellan

•Postseason: Defeated Berlin 9-0; def. Lancaster 3-0; lost to Watterson 2-1 in district final

KILBOURNE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 19-4 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Scioto (14-0), Kilbourne (11-3), Delaware (10-4), Big Walnut (9-5), Canal Winchester and Westerville South (5-9), Westerville North (2-12), Franklin Heights (0-14)

•Seniors lost: Lauren Bair, Morgan Beals, Emily Cline, Grace Cummings, Natalie Helmbright, Angelina Hipsley, Lily Podolan, Rachel Simmons and Kendall Timms

•Key returnees: Leah Beyke, Riley France, Ava Gilley, Margo Henderson and Zeynep Yildiz

•Postseason: Def. Marysville 25-15, 25-19, 25-20; def. Pickerington Central 25-20, 25-20, 25-18; lost to Watterson 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 in Division I district final