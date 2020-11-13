Library Lines: Community reading initiative focuses on race

Hillary Kline

Guest columnist

In addition to sharing resources, central Ohio libraries have a history of collaboration.

Because of a discussion that began in July about how to work together to increase community understanding and promote constructive dialogue on the topic of race in America, the One Book, One Community initiative was born.

Worthington Libraries is proud to partner with eight library systems to promote a community reading of “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi as part of the initiative.

Published in 2020, “Stamped” shines a light on insidious forms of racist ideas, as well as ways readers can identify and stamp out racist thoughts.

The Let’s Talk About Race: One Book, One Community initiative began Nov. 9 and continues through Jan. 24, when partner libraries will play host to Reynolds for a discussion of “Stamped” at 4 p.m. Registration for the virtual event, which is free, will begin in early January.

Prior to Reynolds’ reading, partner libraries will work with local schools and other community partners to schedule discussions of his book. Worthington Libraries has at least one such event planned at 7 p.m. Jan. 18, and others are in the works. Check worthingtonlibraries.org for more information.

In addition to “Stamped,” Reynolds is the author of “Look Both Ways”; the Track series, which includes “Ghost,” a National Book Award Finalist for Young People's Literature; and “Long Way Down.”

The Let’s Talk About Race: One Book, One Community initiative is presented by Bexley Public Library, Columbus Metropolitan Library, Grandview Heights Public Library, London Public Library, Plain City Public Library, Southwest Public Libraries, Upper Arlington Public Library, Westerville Public Library and Worthington Libraries.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.