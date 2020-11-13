Worthington Police Beat: Nov. 13

ThisWeek group

A municipal employee told the Worthington Division of Police at 2:55 p.m. Nov. 3 that he was advised a vehicle had been driven on the grass at McCord Park, 333 E. Wilson Bridge Road.

The employee reported the vehicle drove onto the grass at two locations that would cost an estimated $200 to repair.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman told police she dropped her wallet while in the parking lot of a park on the 600 block of West Wilson Bridge Road between 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Later, she received notices that her credit and debit cards had been used.

• Police were told at 9:25 a.m. Nov. 3 that money was taken from a cash box at a nursing home on the 6800 block of North High Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

• A woman told police at 8:57 p.m. Nov. 7 that five individuals were trying to egg her and her friend’s cars in the Thomas Worthington High School parking lot, 300 W. Dublin-Granville Road.