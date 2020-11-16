Soccer: Thomas Worthington boys team hit stride at right time

The Thomas Worthington boys soccer team gave everything it had in a Division I regional final, but in the end, it wasn't enough.

The result, however, said as much about their opponent as it did the Cardinals.

Thomas allowed two goals in the second half and lost 2-1 on Nov. 7 to visiting New Albany, which went on to reach the state final.

The Cardinals, who finished 12-7-2 overall, were coming off a 1-0 overtime win over Olentangy Berlin in a regional semifinal Nov. 4 and an equally intense district final in which they defeated top-seeded Dublin Jerome 1-0 (4-3 shootout) as the 11th seed.

Third-year coach David Fairchild said the Cardinals hit their stride this season.

“From the first day I stepped on campus, we talked about there’s no shortage of talent here, it’s just a matter of coming together and playing as a team,” he said. “It’s putting it together and getting the guys to play for each other.”

Thomas reached the regional tournament for the first time since 2002.

“Ever since the district final when we beat Jerome, my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up with alumni and people from the soccer community in Worthington,” Fairchild said. “We just feel special and honored to be able to support the community and support our school.”

Senior Cameron McIntosh led the Cardinals with 15 goals and 13 assists, and senior Graham Webovetz had seven goals.

McIntosh and junior R.J. Stoller were first-team all-league in the OCC-Cardinal Division as Thomas finished second (3-1-1) behind Jerome (4-0-1). McIntosh also was first-team all-district and Stoller was third-team all-district.

Seniors Omar Mares, Divine Ubani and Miles Demko were second-team all-league, junior Landon LaPrad was special mention and junior Evan Hoke was honorable mention.

The Cardinals will lose 11 players to graduation. Other key players expected to return include junior Matias Barinas and sophomores Wyatt Wilson and Eli Hitzhusen.

Kilbourne girls

battled adversity

The 15th-seeded Kilbourne girls soccer team’s season came to a close with a 1-0 loss at fourth-seeded Olentangy Orange in a Division I district semifinal Oct. 28.

The Wolves finished 10-5-3 overall and tied Westerville North for second (5-2) in the OCC-Capital behind Delaware (7-0).

“This season was an amazing one,” coach Meghann Moore said. “We suffered through so many injuries, strange tryout and preseason processes, concussions and the huge changes that COVID regulations brought to every soccer event, but yet every player was willing to chip in wherever the team and program needed them.

“Consistently athletes were asked to put the team above themselves and they did so with grace and humility.”

Sophomore midfielder Mara McGlone led the Wolves with 11 goals and freshman defender Aubrey Bally had a team-high nine assists.

Senior midfielder/defender Abby English and junior goalie Celeste Sloma were first-team all-league and second-team and third-team all-district, respectively.

Senior defender Ella Bally, junior forward Molly Humphrey and McGlone were second-team all-league. Aubrey Bally was special mention and junior midfielder/forward Abby Halm was honorable mention.

KILBOURNE GIRLS

•Record: 10-5-3 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Delaware (7-0), Westerville North and Kilbourne (both 5-2), Dublin Scioto (4-2-1), Big Walnut (3-4), Canal Winchester (2-4-1), Franklin Heights (1-6), Westerville South (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Ella Bally, Abby English, Amya Harris and Ashelyn Tice

•Key returnees: Aubrey Bally, Abby Halm, Molly Humphrey, Mara McGlone and Celeste Sloma

•Postseason: Defeated Westerville Central 2-1; lost to Olentangy Orange 1-0 in Division I district semifinal

THOMAS BOYS

•Record: 12-7-2 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Dublin Jerome (4-0-1), Thomas (3-1-1), Hilliard Darby (2-2-1), Olentangy Berlin (2-2-1), Olentangy (2-3), Marysville (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Ethan Archer, Nate Calamari, Miles Demko, Sebastian Edvardsen, Mohamed Gamamou, Omar Mares, Cameron McIntosh, Caleb Opoku, Eric Spain, Divine Ubani and Graham Webovetz

•Key returnees: Matias Barinas, Eli Hitzhusen, Evan Hoke, Landon LaPrad, R.J. Stoller and Wyatt Wilson

•Postseason: Def. Hilliard Davidson 7-0; def. St. Charles 3-1; def. Jerome 1-0 (4-3 shootout); def. Berlin 1-0 (OT); lost to New Albany 2-1 in Division I regional final