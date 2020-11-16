Thomas Worthington Athletics: Cardinals seeking girls soccer, tennis coaches

Thomas Worthington is seeking coaches for girls soccer, boys tennis and girls tennis following the resignations of Jeff Sever and Andy Sinclair.

Sever had a 14-28-9 record in three seasons as girls soccer coach. The Cardinals finished 4-10-3 overall and 1-3-1 in the OCC-Cardinal Division this season.

“I feel like we added a lot of stability and structure back to the program,” Sever said. “We were disappointed that we weren’t able to win some more games, but happy with the progress we made and the level of play we were able to establish in our time there.”

Sinclair served as both boys and girls tennis coach since 2016.

The girls team finished 2-12 overall and 0-5 in the OCC-Cardinal this fall.

“I’ve really enjoyed coaching at Thomas Worthington,” Sinclair said. “Some of my most rewarding memories have come from Thomas.”

Applicants should email a letter of interest and résumé to athletics director Jen Goebbel at jgoebbel@wscloud.org by Dec. 1.

