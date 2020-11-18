Worthington City Council likely will review solar-panel appeal in December

An appeal by Patrick Rogers, whose application to install 25 solar panels on his West New England Street home was rejected by the Worthington Architectural Review Board in a 4-3 vote Sept. 27, likely will be heard at one of the Worthington City Council's December meetings, according to city spokesperson Anne Brown.

Dates could be Dec. 7, 14 and 21, according to council's regular meeting schedule on worthington.org.

Council on Oct. 19 unanimously voted to review the appeal to determine if the ARB applied solar-panel-regulation guidelines correctly when it made its decision.

The solar-panel guidelines for the city's historic district are from a 2017 resolution.

Council President Bonnie Michael had told ThisWeek after the October vote that a review of the appeal could occur Nov. 9, but Brown said it was not scheduled for that agenda.

Michael said council members voted to hear the appeal considering Rogers’ case is unique in that it is caught between the city’s commitment toward its historical preservation and its goals for community sustainability.

“We have two very important principles in Worthington,” Michael said. “One is historic preservation, and the other is sustainability. And this is a case where the two come together and we need to decide: What is the policy direction for the city?”

