Play: CBUS offers adrenaline-inducing indoor adventures in Worthington

Have you ever wanted to ride a zip line with a group of friends and grab a beer afterward in the same building?

Now you can in Worthington.

Play: CBUS, an indoor adventure park open to all ages, opened Nov. 6 at 535 Lakeview Plaza Blvd. in Worthington.

Previous story:Play: CBUS adventure park gamboling into Worthington

In addition to a full-service bar and restaurant, the 52,000-square-foot facility has 14 climbing walls, four ninja and obstacle courses on the ground, two elevated courses, a via ferrata climbing route, a large bouldering wall, a 140-foot zip line and a 2-story ropes course.

Owner Greg Carlin, who also owns Play: CLE, which opened in Avon near Cleveland about three years ago, said the ropes course is one of the main attractions of the new facility.

“The ropes course that we built here, as far as we know – we haven’t been able to refute it yet – it’s the largest indoor ropes course in the world,” Carlin said. “It has over 120 different elements to it. This thing is just an awesome monster.”

Another highlight of the facility is the via ferrata climbing route, which is an Italian name translated as “iron path.”

A via verrata includes ladders, rungs and steel cables affixed to the side of a mountain that climbers traverse with harnesses and leashes. Visitors to Play: CBUS can experience this indoor version with two walls that each are 52 feet long and 34 feet high.

“It’s a very unique way in which to climb,” Carlin said. “It changes the perspective from a traditional climbing wall or even a ropes course, where it actually combines both horizontal and vertical elements. And as the guest, you have to navigate almost a defined course of the via ferrata to get yourself from one end to the next.

“It’s sort of about changing that perspective where it’s not a straight up and down and side to side; it intertwines all of that, which is really a unique experience indoors.”

Play: CBUS also can play host to birthday parties, company and group events and fundraisers. The facility offers four rooms for parties and private events that can be flexed and connected to accommodate larger groups.

Plate + Pint, Play: CBUS's restaurant and bar, has a menu with a variety of appetizers, sandwiches, salads and desserts and a bar that offers beers, wines, cocktails and spirits.

Carlin said menu highlights include street-corn fritter and Caprese bruschetta as appetizers and a smash burger.

“The food will always surprise most people that come through and try it,” he said.

The restaurant has more than 100 seats available because of COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions, Carlin said. It normally could accommodate more than 200 guests.

Carlin said the new Worthington location is twice the size of its counterpart in Avon.

“Every activity is larger in some capacity,” he said. “The scope of what we've sort of evolved the second location into is just bigger all around. We've just taken the things that we've learned over the last couple of years in Cleveland to make an all-around better experience for people.”

Carlin said Play: CBUS offers something for everyone, and its activities and experiences are accessible for people of all ages.

“We've always drawn 50-50 in terms of adults versus kids, so it really is truly an all ages facility," he said. "Our activities are challenging for people of all ages.

"I've always been pleasantly surprised at how many adult birthday parties we actually hold. And I think it just speaks to the testament of, even as an adult, there are 30-year-olds, 50-year-olds that are looking to have little celebrations, and they're doing that in that context of fun activities that everybody is able to participate in.”

Worthington officials said Play: CBUS is a great business addition to the city.

“Play: CBUS provides Worthington with a fun, creative, recreational destination that draws people of all ages,” Worthington economic-development director David McCorkle said. “The city supported Play’s renovation project with a façade grant earlier in 2020, and we’re excited to welcome this exciting business to Worthington.”

Nina Parini, executive director of the Worthington Partnership, agreed.

“We’re thrilled to have them join Worthington," she said. "(Play: CBUS has) a beautiful place. We really needed something like this – another indoor adventure place. We don’t have anything like it in Worthington other than the community center and (ZipZone Outdoor Adventures, 7925 N. High St. in north Columbus). But to have it actually in the city limits is really wonderful.”

Parini also said she was excited about the facility’s private rooms that can function as large indoor meeting spaces, which she said will fill an area of need in the city.

“We don’t have a lot of large indoor meeting spaces inside the city limits,” Parini said. “They’ll be able to accommodate over 100 folks for a sit-down meeting. We’re also really excited about the full bar and restaurant inside. It’s going to be a wonderful multipurpose destination for us.”

Play: CBUS is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. It is open Mondays and Tuesdays for private events only.

Guests are asked to wear masks in the facility unless they are actively eating or drinking because of coronavirus restrictions, Carlin said.

Tickets may be purchased at the facility or on the Play: CBUS website, playadventureparks.com. General admission is $44.95 per person for a four-hour all-access pass; it is $24.95 for children 6 and younger.

Carlin said a group discount is available if four or more passes are purchased together.

For more information, call 614-505-8586 or go to playadventureparks.com.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve