Worthington Police Beat: Nov. 25

ThisWeek group

A man recently told the Worthington Division of Police his wallet had been stolen, but he was not sure where the theft occurred.

The man initially told police at 10:50 a.m. Nov. 11 that his wallet was taken from a business on the 900 block of North High Street.

The man said he was at the business at approximately 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11. He told police he could not locate the wallet upon returning to the business, and he had noticed three unauthorized transactions from a card in the wallet. The report did not specify if it was a debit card or a credit card that had been used.

Upon advising police that a backpack also had been taken from his vehicle, the man no longer believed his wallet was taken from the business.

The man said the items could have been taken while he was working in Columbus. He was advised to contact the Columbus Division of Police to file a report.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman told police at 8:12 p.m. Nov. 10 that a known person had entered her property on the 500 block of Hartford Street after having been advised to stay away.

• A man told police at 5:31 p.m. Nov. 14 that someone was dumping materials in his trash bin on the 400 block of Schrock Road between 5:00 p.m. and 5:31 p.m. Nov. 14.

• Officers were dispatched to a business on the 700 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 15 on a report that someone removed the driver's-side and passenger mirrors from a vehicle that was for sale.

A man at the business said the incident occurred at approximately 9:11 p.m. Nov. 15.

A surveillance video revealed a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white shoes left the scene after removing the mirrors and drove eastbound on state Route 161 in a dark gray sedan.