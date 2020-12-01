It's Worth It: Worthington Schools staffers deserve thanks for remaining focused on students

Trent Bowers

Guest columnist

In a year of doubt, change and uncertainty, Worthington Schools has challenged staff members, administrators and teachers to move forward with purpose.

I am proud to say, they rise to this challenge each and every day. Through problem solving and creativity, these innovative professionals are providing more than an education for our students – they are a support network for students and families alike. This network is empowering a community of learners who will change the world.

The leadership of our building principals has been unwavering. I am honored to work with a team of dedicated and effective administrators whose stability is important for students and staff alike during this time of uncertainty.

Thank you, teachers and paraprofessionals. Students today are learning academic content, flexibility and self-care. You are finding new and unique ways to present content to our students. You continue to maximize academic success while keeping students’ socio-emotional needs at the forefront. Our counselors have shifted their focus to ensure that our students' needs are being met.

Secretaries are staying on top of the additional administrative duties that have emerged this year. With limited access to visitors, we appreciate your efforts in communicating with parents on a regular basis.

Feeding our students has been a priority, even when students are not in the building. We are grateful for the food-service staff members who have been providing meals for our students in a safe and efficient manner.

Our school nurses play a role in both the care of our students and the education of families and staff members. Thank you, nurses, for keeping us informed throughout this global pandemic. You continue to work toward reducing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, all while staying on top of all the typical needs of our students.

To our custodial staff: Thank you for keeping our learning environments safe and clean. You are an essential part of making in-person learning possible. In an effort to reduce health risks to our students, custodial staff members have increased sanitization practices. We see you.

Our bus drivers are working hard to get our students to school safely. With increased precautionary measures, added sanitation practices and plenty of “eye smiling," our bus drivers frame the day for our students, as they are the first and last school professionals to interact with them each day. Thank you for making the start and finish to each day a positive experience.

This year is not typical. I am grateful for each and every member of the Worthington Schools family for his or her part in making the best of this school year.

The grit and determination of every district professional is not going unnoticed. Thank you for remaining focused on students so that they may continue growing and learning to their fullest potential.

Trent Bowers is superintendent of Worthington Schools. Contact him at tbowers@wscloud.org.