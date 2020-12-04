Worthington Police Beat: Nov. 4

A woman told the Worthington Division of Police at 7 a.m. Nov. 26 she had received alerts on her phone saying someone had accessed her online-payment account.

The woman said someone had accessed her email account and changed her name. The person then accessed her online-payment account and ordered a laptop and cover totaling $967.48.

The order was addressed to a residence in Pensacola, Florida.

The woman was able to access her email and contact the credit-card company to flag the transaction. She also canceled all of her credit cards.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman told police at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24 that an unemployment claim was filed in her name.

• A man told police at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 24 that a car battery was taken from his vehicle while it was parked on the 500 block of Riley Avenue.

• At 11 a.m. Nov. 25, an officer located a disabled vehicle with a stolen license plate in the rear window on state Route 315.

• A man reported that between 8:55 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Nov. 26, a male in a white van stopped and fired a gun into the air four times on the 6500 block of North High Street.

• A woman told police at 4:24 p.m. Nov. 27 that her dogs were loose at a park on the 300 block of West South Street and a resident close to the park became hostile when the dogs went on the resident’s property.

• Officers arrested a man at 2 p.m. Nov. 30 for allegedly stealing food from a business on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road. The man was released on a summons.