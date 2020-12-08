Girls Basketball: Worthington Christian's Katherine Weakley posts record performance

Jarrod Ulrey

Worthington Christian girls basketball player Katherine Weakley put together the best performance of her prep career in a 73-38 victory over Thomas Worthington on Dec. 7.

The senior guard scored 40 points — a single-game program record — while helping the Warriors improve to 4-1.

Weakley is a Lipscomb commit and the daughter of Worthington Christian boys basketball coach and athletics director Kevin Weakley.

“To me this is a special milestone,” Katherine Weakley said. “It also is super special to now hold this record alongside my dad, who currently holds (the record of 44 points) for the boys program.”

Weakley, who surpassed 1,000 career points last season, averages 23.8 points.

“Everyone sees the successes but without the bad games, the trials and countless hours in the gym, this wouldn’t have been possible," she said. "And also, basketball is a team sport, so I couldn’t have done it without my teammates helping facilitate the game and giving their full effort. Coach (Jason) Dawson also had a huge impact on making this happen by helping to put me in positions to be successful on the court.”

