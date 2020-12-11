Library Lines: Worthington staff members select favorite titles

Hillary Kline

Guest columnist

Everything else in 2020 might have been upended, but you always can count on Worthington Libraries staff members to recommend some of the year's best books, music and movies.

Staff Picks are staff-written reviews that appear Mondays and Wednesdays on the library website, worthingtonlibraries.org. These reviews feature items for all ages, from children through adults. Our Picks of the Year list on the library homepage will show our favorite titles published in 2020.

Looking for a title or two to read as a family? Katherine Applegate published a sequel to “The One and Only Ivan” in 2020, “The One and Only Bob.” There’s also “Julia’s House Moves On” and “Our Friend Hedgehog,” which one staff member described as a modern version of “Winnie the Pooh.”

Older children may go on a Wakandan adventure with the Black Panther’s super-smart sister “Shuri.” Also highly recommended for ages 9 to 11 are the realistic fiction title “Here in the Real World” and, for graphic novel lovers, “Twins.”

If you know a teen who is into books about prep schools, there are several choices among this year’s picks: “A Deadly Education” is a darker, snarkier version of the Harry Potter series, and “Foul Is Fair” is for any girl who thinks about getting revenge. For the athletically minded, “Furia” and “This Is My America” are recommended for teens, and fans of comics and graphic novels might want to check out “Something Is Killing the Children” or the nonfiction title “Dancing at the Pity Party.”

For adults looking to educate themselves about systemic racism, be sure to read “The New Jim Crow” and “The Address Book.” Other nonfiction books library staff members loved include “Solutions and Other Problems,” Alex Trebek’s “The Answer Is ...,” “Don’t Believe a Word,” “Cat Tale” and, perfect for first-time parents, “Go to Sleep (I Miss You).”

Fiction picks for adults range from love stories like “Boyfriend Material” and “Sex and Vanity” to thrillers like “Have You Seen Me” and “The Sun Down Motel” to literary works like “The Mountains Sing,” Transcendent Kingdom” and “Real Life.”

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.