Trivium's mixed-use building for Worthington Gateway moves another step forward

The Worthington Municipal Planning Commission has approved a request by construction company Trivium Development to modify a planned-unit-development zoning application at 121 W. Wilson Bridge Road in the Worthington Gateway project.

The modification to change the PUD to a mixed-use designation, which was approved Dec. 10, would permit Trivium to develop a 46,000-square-foot mixed-use building on the Gateway site, where a Holiday Inn had stood for years at 7007 N. High St., according to planning and building director Lee Brown.

The building would have restaurant and retail space on the first floor, office space on the second and third floor and a hotel with approximately 12 rooms on the fourth floor, Brown said.

The Witness Group property-management company's original PUD application proposed a 4-story 108-unit Tru by Hilton hotel at the 121 W. Wilson Bridge Road site, Brown said. But those plans were scrapped in April 2020 because of concerns about the state of the hotel business during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and Trivium stepped in with a replacement proposal.

The mixed-use modification request will advance to Worthington City Council in January for review and a vote for approval. Council is slated to meet Jan. 4, Jan. 11 and Jan. 19.

If council decides to approve the modification, a 60-day referendum period for Trivium would begin before its design plans could be submitted to the Worthington Architectural Review Board for final approval, Brown said.

Brown said the ARB would analyze the architecture of the building before deciding on final approval.

“Once the zoning has been placed, (Trivium) can then go back to the Architectural Review Board, and the board can do any final tweaks or designs to what’s proposed,” Brown said. “It’s 99% there, we think.”

Trivium is cleared to move forward with construction as it sees fit if the ARB gives final approval, Brown said.

The Worthington Gateway site has been vacant the past two years after the former 232-room Holiday Inn there was demolished at the end of 2018, and the land has been divided into three parcels, according to Brown.

Council President Bonnie Michael said she is optimistic about the prospects of Trivium’s proposal coming to fruition.

“We see this project probably moving forward," she said. "It’s really an exciting project.

"We’re excited about having ... new office space. It’s a true mixed-use building with three different uses complementing each other under one roof."

