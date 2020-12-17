Worthington Police Beat: Dec. 17

ThisWeek group

A woman told the Worthington Division of Police that at about 8 a.m. Dec. 4, she was walking her two dogs at Loveman Avenue and Greenwich Street when two canines she identified as pit bulls tried to attack her dogs.

She said she was knocked over by the two pit bulls while trying to protect her dogs and had a sore right arm and left knee after the incident.

The woman said she got away from the dogs with the help of one of her neighbors.

The woman was evaluated by Worthington medics and wasn’t transported to the hospital.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• Two men told police that unemployment-assistance claims fraudulently were filed in their names at 10:32 a.m. Dec. 2 and at 9:37 a.m. Dec. 3, respectively.

• A man told police at 12:37 p.m. Dec. 3 that his storage unit on the 500 block of East Dublin Granville Road was broken into and items were taken. The items stolen were not listed in the report.

• A man told police at 9:57 a.m. Dec. 4 that an employee of a business on the 500 block of East Wilson Bridge Road was threatening to shoot other employees at the business. Officers notified the man he was not allowed to return to the property, and no charges were filed. The office manager was advised to contact the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office if she wished to pursue charges in the incident. Extra patrols were requested for the business.

• A woman told police at 8:42 a.m. Dec. 4 that her cellphone was stolen while she was at work on the 7200 block of North High Street.

• A woman told police at 9:37 a.m. Dec. 5 that someone threw food at her house and vehicle on the 400 block of Medick Way.

• A man told police at 7:37 a.m. Dec. 7 that company and personal tools were taken from his work vehicle while it was parked on the 6600 block of Huntley Road.

• A woman told police at 9:40 a.m. Dec. 7 that someone filed for unemployment benefits using her personal information.

• A business on the 500 block of High Street reported to police at 12:42 p.m. Dec. 7 that Christmas decorations had been stolen from the property.