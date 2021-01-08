Worthington: Public hearing set Jan.19 on Trivium Development’s zoning change request

Worthington City Council will hold a virtual public hearing Jan. 19 on Trivium Development’s request to change the zoning on land at 121 W. Wilson Bridge Road in the Worthington Gateway area.

Columbus-based Trivium wants to change the zoning designation from planned unit development to mixed use. The city’s planning commission approved the change Dec. 10.

If approved by council and then by the Architectural Review Board, Trivium would be clear to develop its proposed 46,000-square-foot mixed-use building on the Gateway site.

“The (planning commission) and the staff are recommending approval, and so that’ll enable that … mixed-use building to get underway,” City Manager Matt Greeson told ThisWeek Worthington News in December.

Council President Bonnie Michael said the Jan. 19 virtual public hearing will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a vote by council.

According to Worthington.org, residents can participate by either emailing planning@worthington.org to request a Microsoft Teams link or referencing the address or case number in the subject line and providing comments to be read by the clerk during the meeting, emailing that address with comments during the meeting, or calling 567-249-0063 and entering conference ID: 456 775 89# to join.

Lee Brown, planning and building department director, previously told ThisWeek if the modification is approved by council, Trivium will have a 60-day referendum period before it can submit its plans to the ARB.

Brown said the ARB will then assess the building’s architecture before signing off on the project.

Trivium’s plans for the proposed four-story structure on the Gateway site – where a Holiday Inn hotel once stood at 7007 N. High St. – features a restaurant and retail space on the first floor, office space on the second and third floors and an approximate 12-room hotel on the fourth floor.

Trivium’s requested zoning change would modify the original PUD application submitted by The Witness Group property-management company, which had proposed a four-story, 108-unit Tru by Hilton Hotel at 121 W. Wilson Bridge Road but nixed those plans in April 2020.

Other business on the Jan. 19’s public hearing agenda include an $85,260 grant request from Swiminc Inc. – a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit that operates the Worthington Pools – which would require adjusting the annual budget to appropriate those funds, and an ordinance to amend the city’s Codified Ordinances to adjust City Council’s meeting time and location.

According to a memorandum from city law director Tom Lindsey, this ordinance was prepared "in response to council direction regarding the issue of council holding special meetings with less than 24-hour notice."

The proposed ordinance would change the ability for "council president and president pro tem to jointly request a change in the time or location of a regular meeting" and "limit the ability to cancel a special meeting to the same person or persons that requested the special meeting."

