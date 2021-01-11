Notebook: Several players chipping in for Thomas Worthington Cardinals hockey team

The Thomas Worthington hockey team finds itself in the top half of the CHC-White Division standings.

At 6-3-0-1 in league play, the Cardinals were tied for second place with Olentangy Berlin (6-3-1) with 13 points before the Bears played New Albany on Jan. 9. Cincinnati Moeller (8-0-1) is first with 17 points.

Heading into the season, coach Bill McGill said the Cardinals would seek to diversify their offense. Through 15 games, he said they appear to be on the right track.

“(The scoring) has been very balanced,” said McGill, whose team is 8-6-0-1 overall. “We’ve got a lot of people contributing. Thirteen different guys have scored goals this year.”

Forward Sebastian Evardsen is leading the Cardinals with nine goals. He also has three assists and is third on the team with 12 points.

Forwards Evan Kendall and R.J. Stoller and defenseman Carson Smith have five goals each. Kendall also has eight assists and is second on the team with 13 points.

Forwards Hayden Carrier and Collin Stegemiller both have four goals.

Defenseman Alex Piero has three goals and 11 assists and is leading the team with 14 points.

McGill also said the Cardinals have been receiving strong play from their defensemen and their goalie. In his first year with the team, sophomore goalie Elliot Hartwick has 245 saves and an .897 save percentage.

Hartwick, who succeeded 2020 graduate Jorge Bare, has four shutouts in the last six games: a 4-0 win over Olentangy on Dec. 19, a 9-0 win over Springboro on Dec. 22, an 8-0 win over Columbus Academy on Jan. 2 and a 4-0 win over Watterson on Jan. 3.

“He’s completely filling (Bare’s) shoes,” McGill said. “He’s been fantastic.”

Hartwick also has received help from defensemen Smith, Piero, Carter Reinbolt and Chance Young.

“They’ve been really solid on (defense),” McGill said. It’s a very experienced, solid group that has done well. They’ve really contributed to the shutouts.”

The Cardinals are scheduled to play in the Olentangy Orange Pioneer Classic on Friday, Jan. 15, to Sunday, Jan. 17, at Chiller North.

Wolves hockey team

learning how to compete

Despite this being Kilbourne's first year playing varsity hockey since the 2014-15 season, coach Bryan Cummings said the team has been competitive in the CHC-Blue.

The Wolves were 8-9 overall and 4-9 in the league before playing Watterson on Jan. 9. They beat Academy 6-5 on Dec. 11, DeSales 8-2 on Dec. 18 and topped Dublin Scioto twice, 17-2 on Dec. 21 and 7-0 on Dec. 28.

“I think things are going well for us,” Cummings said. “We came in and had some good preseason games, got a couple wins and got some confidence going. We’re playing against some of the top-tier teams in our division and doing well. We’re hanging in there.”

The Wolves have received most of their offensive output from forwards Luke Walton and Simon Abbott.

Before Jan. 9, Walton and Abbott had 16 and 13 goals, respectively, in league play. The closest player behind them was forward Joey Delashmutt with seven goals in league action.

Walton had 21 total goals in 15 games, and Abbott had 19 goals in 17 games.

“We've got some guys that can score,” Cummings said.

Cummings said defensemen Kieran Cummings, Will Gundel, Nick Siler and Patrick Jeans have been playing well.

“Our defense is really solid,” he said. “That’s one of our stronger points. We have four really strong defensemen that have been doing really well for us.”

The Wolves’ goaltending has been a work in progress, Cummings said. Owen Shaffer had 240 saves on 296 shots-on-goal through 17 games, and Allyson Yeager had 58 saves on 77 shots in 13 games.

“Our goaltending, we started off a little slow there but we picked that back up,” Cummings said. “Our goalies’ save percentage is right where we need them to be, so that’s looking good for the rest of the season.”

Cummings said a Dec. 5 game against CHC-Blue leader Olentangy showed the Wolves the standard they would have to meet throughout the season. The Braves, who were 6-3 in the league entering play Jan. 9, beat Kilbourne 9-4.

“First period of that game they kind of just ran all over us,” Cummings said. “We came back in the second and third and ended up scoring three goals. Overall, it just kind of set the tone. We recognized the compete-level we were going to have to bring it up to.

“It was a surprise. I thought it would take us longer into the season to get to that level. We were able to get there much earlier than I expected.”

The Wolves play in the Pioneer Classic on Friday, Jan. 15, to Sunday, Jan. 17.

