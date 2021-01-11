Worthington Police Beat: Jan. 8

ThisWeek group

A woman told the Worthington Division of Police at 7:24 a.m. Dec. 30 that her vehicle had been left unlocked overnight on the 100 block of Colburn Court and the vehicle had been entered and ransacked. She told police all that had been taken were her $300 pair of Maui Jim sunglasses with brown frames.

Police officers said they had driven to Colburn Court to check for video cameras and discovered multiple vehicles with trunks open upon arrival. The vehicles were on the 90 and 100 blocks of Colburn Court.

Upon arriving on scene, they spoke with one of the vehicle owners, who said the vehicle had been rifled through and jumper cables stolen.

Police said fingerprints were on the trunk of the vehicle. A detective attempted to remove the fingerprints from the surface. An officer took a report.

Later, the owner of another vehicle told police a vehicle had been rifled through but nothing was missing.

Police said they had checked the area but found no cameras and no more vehicles with trunks open.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman told police at 12:39 p.m. Dec. 29 that someone had applied for unemployment benefits using her personal identity.

• A woman told police at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 29 that someone had applied for state benefits using her personal identity.

• A woman told police at 3:48 p.m. Dec. 29 that her neighbor has been complaining of loud noises coming from her apartment on the 300 block of Schrock Road. The woman told police she did not know any reason why her neighbor would complain about loud noises and wanted the incidents documented in the event things continue to escalate.

• Police said they had recovered a stolen vehicle at 6:06 p.m. Dec. 29 on the 60 block of East Wilson Bridge Road. The vehicle was towed.

• A man told police at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 30 that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle on the 200 block of East New England Avenue about 3 p.m. Dec. 29. The man said items had been removed from the glove box and left all over the seats, but nothing appeared to have been taken.

• A woman told police at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 30 that someone had attempted to use her credit-card account to purchase $1,072 worth of items from an electronics and appliance store.

• A woman told police at 1:59 p.m. Jan. 2 someone had stolen her bike sometime in the week from the 100 block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

• A man told police at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 4 that his company’s trailer had been stolen on the 600 block of Lakeview Plaza Boulevard sometime in the past few weeks.

• Police reported at 1:51 p.m. Jan. 4 that someone had damaged the soccer fields on the 2300 block of Snouffer Road.