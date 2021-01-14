Library Lines: Author Jason Reynolds' virtual visit slated Jan. 24

Hillary Kline

Guest columnist

Each night before going to bed, Jason Reynolds’ mother, an elementary school teacher, made him repeat four words: I can do anything.

He has taken those words to heart, and his hard work and talent have produced multiple award-winning and bestselling titles for young adults.

His books “Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks” and “Ghost” were National Book Award finalists, and “Long Way Down” was both a Newbery Honor and Printz Honor book.

One of Reynolds’ most recent books, published last year, is the focus of a central Ohio library collaboration, Let’s Talk About Race: One Book, One Community. Since November, nine libraries, including Worthington Libraries, have encouraged the reading of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” and hosted online discussions.

“Stamped” is a young-adult edition of Ibram X. Kendi’s 2016 National Book Award winner, “Stamped from the Beginning.” Reynolds’ book shines a light on the insidious forms of racist ideas, as well as ways readers can identify and stamp out racist thoughts in their daily lives.

The Let’s Talk About Race initiative culminates with a virtual visit from Reynolds at 4 p.m. Jan. 24. It will be hosted by local TV journalist Matt Barnes.

Registration is required for the free event; anyone interested may do so at crowdcast.io/e/centralohioreads/register.

The Let’s Talk About Race: One Book, One Community initiative is presented by Bexley Public Library, Columbus Metropolitan Library, Grandview Heights Public Library, London Public Library, Plain City Public Library, Southwest Public Libraries, Upper Arlington Public Library, Westerville Public Library and Worthington Libraries.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.