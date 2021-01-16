Boys Basketball: Worthington Christian's D.J. Moore surpasses 1,000 career points

Worthington Christian boys basketball player D.J. Moore surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career during a 57-49 victory over Bexley on Jan. 15 in the Warriors’ MSL-Ohio Division opener.

A junior guard who has committed to Liberty, Moore needed seven points heading into the game and finished with 23 as his team improved to 12-1.

“It means to me that all the hard work I’ve been putting in all these years has been paying off,” Moore said. “(I’m) very thankful for the teammates who’ve believed in me and pushed me to be able to get to this point.”

