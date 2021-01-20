Worthington Police Beat: Jan. 20

ThisWeek group

A manager of a business on the 7100 block of North High Street told the Worthington Division of Police at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 6 a customer was being loud and belligerent toward staff members because his debit card was not working, according to a recent police report.

A female employee told police the man also was there the previous week and was “irate” and cursing at staff members. The employee said when he was asked to leave, he kicked a sign in front of the business and broke it.

On Jan. 6, the man had entered the business and had cursed at the cashier about his debit card. The manager intervened and asked him to leave, but he started to yell and curse at her and said he would be back and would “get them," according to the report.

The man left when employees called the police.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman told police at 11:46 a.m. Jan. 5 that someone assumed her identity to receive COVID-19 personnel-protective-equipment benefits and credit cards.

• A woman told police at 6:02 p.m. Jan. 5 that someone used her Social Security number to try to open an unemployment claim.

• A man told police at 3:49 p.m. Jan. 6 he was notified by his employer that the business had received a notice that he filed for unemployment when he had not.

• An employee of an organization on the 400 block of East Dublin-Granville Road told police at 11:13 p.m. Jan. 7 that the organization received numerous phone calls from a caller that did not call for services.

• A resident told police at 11 a.m. Jan. 7 that a man in an online chatroom requested her daughter to disrobe. The parents were unaware this happened until recently and wanted it documented.

• A municipal employee told police at 8:50 a.m. Jan. 8 that someone spray-painted graffiti on city property on bridge supports under state Route 161 near Seabury Drive.

• A man told police at 8:53 a.m. Jan. 10 that his cellphone was stolen while shopping at a business on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

• Officers were dispatched to a business on the 6500 block of Huntley Road at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 11 on a report of several thefts and criminal damaging to work vehicles parked in the business' lot.

• A vehicle parked at a business on the 400 block of East Dublin-Granville Road was broken into. A back-up camera was reported stolen, and a window was broken.

• A man told police at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 11 that a woman in a white van pointed a gun at him while he was driving eastbound on state Route 161.

• At 1:18 p.m. Jan. 11, a facility manager of a business on the 6500 block of Huntley Road reported the theft of three items from inside the business' office space.