Trivium's mixed-use building for Worthington Gateway receives penultimate approval

Worthington City Council on Jan. 19 voted to approve Trivium Development’s request to change the zoning at 121. W. Wilson Bridge Road on the Worthington Gateway site to a planned-unit development.

The next step in the process for the company's mixed-used project proposal is for Trivium to submit its design plans to the Worthington Architectural Review Board for final approval after a 60-day referendum period.

Columbus-based Trivium’s plans call for a mixed-use building with restaurant and retail space on the first floor, second- and third-floor office space and a fourth-floor hotel with approximately 12 rooms.

It would be part of the Worthington Gateway site, which once was home to a Holiday Inn hotel that had existed for years at 7007 N. High St. The former 232-room Holiday Inn there was demolished at the end of 2018.

“The Holiday Inn property became unusable, and it’s been pretty desolate for a long period of time,” council President Bonnie Michael said. “So we are very excited to have a multiuse project that’s going to be able to serve the neighborhood and serve the community.

“The corner at the gateway coming into our community, coming off of a freeway, is the right place to have office, retail, restaurant (space) and a boutique hotel. It’s the perfect place for this.”

“Overall, I think the project and building looks really good,” council member Rachael Dorothy said during the meeting.

The PUD request modifies an application originally submitted by the Witness Group property-management company, which had proposed construction of a 4-story, 108-unit Tru by Hilton Hotel at the same address but scrapped those plans in April during the early days of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Michael said Trivium, if it receives final approval by ARB, could begin development at the site in late spring.

Trivium plans to purchase 2 acres on the Gateway property from the Witness Group – the original owners of the Holiday Inn hotel property – to develop their project, according to Worthington planning and building director Lee Brown.

The Witness Group will retain ownership of a lot that runs along West Wilson Bridge Road, where it plans to construct four buildings that already have been approved as a mix of office, retail and restaurant space, Brown said.

The development company plans to begin that work sometime in the spring, he said.

The Witness Group also will maintain ownership of a lot at the corner of High Street and Caren Avenue. It has approval to construct a 10,000-square-foot building there, though it does not have the necessary permits yet, according to Brown.

