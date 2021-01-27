Worthington Police Beat: Jan. 27

ThisWeek group

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13, two men allegedly stole cases of energy drinks from a business on the 7100 block of North High Street, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

At the time of the incident, a tall man with a beard entered the store without a mask, according to the report. An employee from behind the counter asked him if he needed a mask and handed him one.

A second man who walked with a stiff left leg entered the business while this was happening, police said, and he walked toward the back of the business.

The tall man then went outside and drove a gold minivan with no license plates to the front of the business.

The second man entered an employees-only area in the back of the store and came out minutes later with several cases of energy drinks worth $177, the report said.

He left the business and got into the van, which headed northbound on U.S. Route 23, police said.

Officers checked the area but could not locate the vehicle. Police said the theft also was recorded on camera.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A woman told police at 1:49 p.m. Jan. 12 that her identity was used to file a claim for unemployment benefits.

• A business on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road reported at 6:58 p.m. Jan. 12 that two males allegedly stole a bottle of Crown Royal whiskey valued at $50 and left in a black sedan.

• A man told police at 4:16 p.m. Jan. 13 that his Social Security number was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.

• A woman told police at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 13 that someone used her personal information to file for unemployment.

• Officers were dispatched to a holdup alarm at a business on the 7100 block of North High Street at 1:41 p.m. Jan. 14.

• A man told police at 8:03 a.m. Jan 14 that someone opened an unemployment account using his name.

• A man told police at 12:07 p.m. Jan. 14 that someone removed the catalytic converter from his vehicle parked on the 600 block of High Street.

• A man told police at 5:11 p.m. Jan. 17 that someone filed an unemployment claim in his name.