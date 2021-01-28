Girls Basketball: Worthington Kilbourne's Lauren Scott surpasses 1,000 career points

Lauren Scott became the third Worthington Kilbourne girls basketball player to score 1,000 career points, reaching the milestone during a 50-38 victory over visiting Logan on Jan. 27.

Scott accomplished the feat with a 36-point game, which set a program record. She also became the first Kilbourne girls player to reach 1,000 career points as a junior.

Maggie Crozier, a 2018 graduate who held the Wolves' previous single-game record of 32 points, is Kilbourne's all-time scoring leader with 1,213 points. Kayla Pack, a 2014 graduate, finished her career with 1,019 points.

Scott is the team’s leading scorer for the second season in a row, averaging 24.8 points through nine games. She has 1,017 career points entering a home game against Delaware on Jan. 29.

Kilbourne is 7-4 overall and 3-4 in the OCC-Capital Division.

