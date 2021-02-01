Girls Basketball: 'Top-notch' work ethic propels Worthington Kilbourne Wolves' Lauren Scott

Lauren Scott recalls what it was like being a ball girl for the Worthington Kilbourne girls basketball team as an elementary and middle-school student.

Now a 5-foot-7 junior guard, Scott said the Wolves – who seemed much bigger than her at the time – became role models and inspired her love of basketball.

“I had just started playing travel basketball, and I was falling in love with the sport and just seeing the girls in high school – they seemed so big back then – and I was just always so impressed with everything they could do,” Scott said.

She was particularly star-struck by Maggie Crozier, a 2018 graduate who is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,213 points. Crozier and 2014 graduate Kayla Pack, who finished with 1,019 points, were the only two Kilbourne players to reach 1,000 career points until the Wolves’ 50-38 win over Logan on Jan. 27.

Scott scored a program-record 36 points that evening, giving her 1,017 career points heading into a home game against Delaware on Jan. 29. She topped Crozier’s previous single-game record of 32 points and became the first Kilbourne player to reach 1,000 career points as a junior.

“It’s very exciting for me just to think about having my name up with the two other girls who have done it so far,” Scott said. “I remember being a young kid going to their games, and now to think my name would be next to theirs in terms of the 1,000-point club, it’s just really an honor.”

Leading the Wolves in scoring for the second year in a row, Scott’s offensive abilities have only grown since she joined the varsity team as a freshman. She averaged 14.3 points in her first season and 18.2 points as a sophomore.

This year, Scott was averaging 24.8 points through nine games.

Coach Stephanie Jones, who has coached Scott both in middle school and on varsity, said Scott’s year-to-year growth isn’t surprising considering her dedication to improving her game.

“Lauren is a student of the game. Her work ethic is top-notch in-season and during the offseason,” Jones said. “Lauren’s mindset is that she can always get better. She is never satisfied and is determined to improve in all aspects of her game.”

Scott, who also is a forward on the field hockey team and plays AAU basketball for the Ohio Future 2022 Black team, said she puts in an hour of practice on her own every day when “there isn’t something else going on.”

“I always think, ‘this is my time to put in the work and get ahead,’ compared to other girls,” she said. “It’s hard to put in the work I think in the offseason, because there isn’t somebody holding you accountable most of the time. I’m shooting in my court just outside alone. So having that drive kind of pushes me.”

Scott said her family also has been a big influence, including grandfather Gary Williams, who coached the Boston College, Ohio State and Maryland men’s college basketball teams. He won the NCAA championship with Maryland in 2002.

“My granddad has really impacted my approach to the game,” Scott said. “As a child, he was always positive. But as I have grown into a player that takes the game extremely seriously, he has become an amazing resource.”

Scott said Williams watches her games via livestream and calls her afterward to talk things through.

“I end up with pages of notes to implement for next time,” she said.

While Scott has been an offensive powerhouse for the Wolves, who were 7-4 overall and 3-4 in the OCC-Capital Division before playing Delaware, she said her teammates can’t be overlooked.

Amya Harris, a 5-5 guard, was averaging 10.8 points through nine games and Mara McGlone, a 5-10 forward, had 69 rebounds and 23 steals and has “been a beast on the boards,” Scott said.

Molly Humphrey, 5-9 guard/forward, had 55 rebounds and 14 steals.

“She’s a lockdown defender,” Scott said. “We always put her on the other team’s best player, and she’ll really get us going with a charge or hyping up the energy with some steals.”

Since Scott has another season remaining, she could wind up passing Crozier for the most points in program history. Scott, however, hopes to help Kilbourne continue its ascension after going 10-13 in her freshman season and 18-7 last year.

“I want to leave the program better than I found it,” she said.

