It's Worth It: Facilities planning works best in collaboration with community

Trent Bowers

Guest columnist

When we embarked on a comprehensive Master Facilities Plan to upgrade our Worthington Schools over four years ago, it always was intended to be a collaboration between our community and the schools. You entrusted us to follow through on your vision for the future, and now we are delivering on that commitment.

Watching Phase 1 of our three-phase capital-improvements plan become reality is incredibly exciting. By reconfiguring our elementary schools to kindergarten through fifth grade, we are allowing for the current growth in our elementary schools. This also allows us to completely redesign the middle school experience to include grades 6 through 8.

All Phoenix, Worthington Academy and Rockbridge students now are learning in the new 56,711 square feet of classroom space in Perry Middle School. The new learning environment is a phenomenal space, complete with big windows, natural light, high ceilings and flexible spaces ideal for collaboration among students and staff members

The upgraded spaces at Worthingway Middle School are expected to open next month.

A new academic wing is being built at McCord Middle School, with classrooms, science labs and computer labs and a student commons area, and Kilbourne Middle School is receiving a new student cafeteria space, new offices and a new secure entrance.

Phase 1 is on schedule to be complete in time for the start of next school year. These are the first “new” school spaces for our students in 30 years.

Also as part of Phase 1 of the Master Facilities Plan, students from Slate Hill Elementary will begin to attend Worthington Kilbourne High School as ninth-graders, and over the next four years, we will balance our high school enrollment between Thomas Worthington and Worthington Kilbourne.

For the most up-to-date information on Phase 1 of the Master Facilities Plan, we invite you to visit our website, worthington.k12.oh.us.

The district also is planning a series of videos to help students and families with this big transition for next school year. Keeping our families and community informed on the process and progress of this project is important to us.

A new planning committee meets this month to prepare for Phase 2 of our Master Facilities Plan. Once again, it’s an opportunity to partner with the community.

Just like four years ago, our commitment remains that you set the vision, and we pledge to deliver. We look forward to working with you.

Trent Bowers is superintendent of Worthington Schools. Write to him at tbowers@wscloud.org.