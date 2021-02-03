Worthington Police Beat: Feb. 3

ThisWeek group

Officers with the Worthington Division of Police were dispatched to Kilbourne Middle School, 50 E. Dublin-Granville Road, at 11:20 p.m. Jan. 19 because of a burglar alarm.

A school employee told them he noticed broken glass.

One of the officers noticed the main office door was broken and entered the office to clear it. The officer said he observed keys were scattered on the floor of the office storage area and three computer carts in the hallway were opened, with several computers missing.

The employee said he did not know if the computers were assigned to students or if anything was taken.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

• A man reported at 7:41 a.m. Jan. 19 that his vehicle was stolen from the 1000 block of Hartford Street.

• A man reported at 9:42 a.m. Jan. 19 that money was stolen from his unlocked vehicle on the 400 block of South Selby Boulevard.

• A woman reported at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 19 that a male was walking his dogs while she was sitting in her vehicle on the 6100 block of Huntley Road and one of the dogs jumped on her driver’s-side door and scratched it.

• A woman reported at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 19 that her purse and wallet were stolen overnight from her unlocked vehicle on the 6700 block of Highland Place.

• A man acting suspicious was arrested on warrants and charged with theft of a motor vehicle near the first block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 4:11 a.m. Jan. 20 after a subsequent investigation led to a set of keys for the stolen vehicle.

• A woman reported at 10:12 a.m. Jan. 20 that her vehicle was stolen from the 300 block of Schrock Road.

• A man reported at 10:58 a.m. Jan. 20 that someone stole items from his vehicle on the first block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

• An officer observed a vehicle with the rear passenger door open between 3 a.m. and 4:38 p.m. Jan. 22 on the 200 block of Kenbrook Drive.

• A woman reported at 1:43 p.m. Jan. 23 that items were stolen from her unlocked vehicle on the 800 block of Proprietors Road.

• A woman reported at 4:18 p.m. Jan. 23 that her purse was stolen from her vehicle on the 600 block of West Wilson Bridge Road.