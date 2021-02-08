Notebook: Multiple gymnasts step up for Worthington Kilbourne Wolves

The Worthington Kilbourne gymnastics team had competed in only five events before a quad with Big Walnut, Delaware and Dublin Scioto on Feb. 3, but coach Cindy Fushimi said the Wolves had received strong contributions throughout their roster.

“It’s been nice because different people have kind of stepped up at different times,” she said.

Fushimi said Reagan Leo and Emily Mosic have both stood out the past several weeks. Mosic in particular shined when the Wolves played host to nine other teams in their home invitational Jan. 23, placing in all five events.

Mosic placed third on vault (9.0), fourth on uneven bars (8.425), floor exercise (8.95) and the all-around (35.175) and fifth on balance beam (8.8).

Leo placed fourth on beam (8.9), sixth on vault (8.225) and eighth in the all-around (32.525).

“Reagan has been doing really well and Emily Mosic, she’s won several events in the all-around in quite a few of the meets we’ve had,” Fushimi said. “She’s also been doing really well.”

Kilbourne placed third (131.675) in the meet behind Dublin Jerome (140.325) and Dublin Coffman (134.725).

Fushimi said she likes what she has seen from Brooke Carter, who placed third on beam (9.05), and Sophie Seculov, who placed sixth on beam (8.75).

Fushimi also has been impressed with Marissa Dolciato.

“She has been really coming along,” Fushimi said. “She’s one of the freshmen that has earned spots in the lineup, so we’ve been really pleased with her.”

Fushimi said the Wolves need to fine-tune their bar routines with the district meet approaching Feb. 27 at home.

“Looking at numbers, bars is probably the area where we need to improve on the most,” she said. “So we’ve been trying; it’s a slow process. It’s one of the events that really takes a lot of strength, and you can’t just build that strength overnight. So that’s been a little bit of a challenge.”

Thomas gymnasts

meeting expectations

Despite losing top all-around gymnast Macy Patton to a season-ending injury in the first meet of the year Jan. 6 at Marysville, Thomas coach Marci Skeen said the Cardinals are meeting expectations because of hard work and honest self-critique.

“They’re really dedicated,” Skeen said. “They really work hard in the gym, and they’re really smart about what they’re doing, too. We kind of watch (ourselves during meets), we watch what we’re doing in the gym ... they kind of watch each other and kind of pick apart what they’re doing, so that’s been really nice.”

Despite losing Patton, Thomas began the season with a first-place finish (128.6) ahead of Marysville (126.55) and Central Crossing (121.55). Then on Jan. 11, the Cardinals placed second (127.1) behind host Kilbourne (133.5) and ahead of Central Crossing (123.25), Washington Court House (107.0), Washington Court House Miami Trace (79.9) and Franklin Heights (51.86).

Audrey Maxwell has led the way, Skeen said. In a home meet against Coffman, Jerome, Scioto and Westerville Central on Jan. 27, Maxwell placed third on vault (8.5), fourth on floor (8.8) and in the all-around (33.9), fifth on bars (8.3) and sixth on beam (8.3).

“She has been our top performer on almost everything so far, definitely on bars and vault,” Skeen said.

Maia Wolf also has been strong, Skeen said. On Jan. 11, Wolf placed third on beam (8.4) and fifth in the all-around (32.0).

“Maia Wolf has really stepped up,” Skeen said. “She’s placed in all of the meets we’ve competed in as well and she’s just a freshman.”

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve